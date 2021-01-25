Abbe Laurence has been both a starter and bench player this season but her role for the University of Maine women’s basketball team has not changed.
Regardless of how many minutes she plays, the 6-foot-2 sophomore forward from Portsmouth is expected to defend, rebound, run the floor and provide energy for the America East Conference-leading Black Bears.
“When she gets in there, she brings us energy — run the floor hard, rebound, box out, defend,” Maine coach Amy Vachon said of Laurence. “Whatever she brings offensively right now is a bonus. Just going in, working hard, doing the little things.”
Laurence, a Portsmouth High School graduate, began the season as a starter for Maine (12-1, 9-1 America East) due to injuries to senior forward and preseason all-conference selection Maeve Carroll and fifth-year senior forward Fanny Wadling.
Laurence, who missed much of her freshman campaign with a partially torn patellar tendon in her right knee, started each of Maine’s first five games — all victories.
“She had to play a lot more minutes than she expected — than anyone expected,” Vachon said. “She earned that at the beginning of the year.”
Laurence posted a near-double-double performance with 10 points and nine rebounds in Maine’s 62-48 season-opening win at Providence College Dec. 10 and followed up with another 10-point outing in the team’s 61-47 triumph at Rhode Island the next day. Over her five starts, Laurence averaged 19 minutes and collected a combined 14 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks.
“I’m grateful I got that opportunity,” Laurence said. “A big goal of mine when I went in and what some teammates were telling me is don’t try to do too much. I think that’s the most important thing. ... I was happy to get a starting role and for them to be able to count on me in the absence of Maeve and Fanny, definitely.”
After missing all but 11 games last year, Laurence spent the offseason working on her skills at home and her experience as a starter this season has greatly improved her confidence.
“Last year was rocky,” Laurence said. “I was injured so I never got to really see what I could do. I definitely think I’ve gotten more confident. Working on my skills was huge for me. The coaches have been great going through repeated motions, getting them ingrained in my brain so it’s like muscle memory.
“(At) Maine, you definitely have to be comfortable in the system to be ready to play. It benefited me watching the team on the bench last year. All the players who have been in the system run it so beautifully. It’s helpful to watch them and add what they do into your game.”
Laurence has averaged four minutes coming off the bench in each of Maine’s last seven games.
Even with fewer minutes, Laurence said she can still make a difference by defending, rebounding and running the floor like she did as a starter. She and her teammates on the bench have also tried to make an impact by cheering and trying to replicate the noise fans traditionally make at the team’s home games at Cross Insurance Center.
Fans are not allowed at Maine’s home games, which are being played on campus this season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to play in an empty gym for us, especially here because our home games are amazing with our fan base,” Laurence said. “We emphasize having energy on the bench, in warmups. It completely changes the game. If there’s any low point in our game, the bench energy can really help us. ... It’s even more important for us to have energy this year.”
As the Black Bears march toward the America East postseason, Laurence said she wants to keep her confidence up, excel in whatever the coaches ask her to do and play solid defense whenever she is on the court. Vachon said she is looking for Laurence to continue to work hard, improve and be ready.
“You never know when you might have to play 20 minutes again,” Vachon said.