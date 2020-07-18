The University of New Hampshire pressed the pause button on fall sports Friday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which, among other things, means UNH will not have a football season in 2020.
UNH football, one of 127 Football Championship Subdivision programs, competes in the 12-team Colonial Athletic Association, and CAA football also announced Friday that it postponed conference competition in 2020. Scarano said CAA schools voted 9-3 in favor of scrapping football in the fall with the hope that the season can be moved to the spring.
“UNH, and particularly our three America East partners (Maine, Albany and Stony Brook), are pretty bullish about doing that,” he said. “I would like to think that FCS football can rally around this and have us pursue a spring schedule with a spring championship. It’s a matter of the NCAA responding to the greater constituency. We’re all hopeful that FCS football does what the CAA has done and we just move this thing to February, March and April and let’s play some football in the spring.”
Each CAA football program can play an independent schedule if they wish to do so. Elon and James Madison are reportedly among the CAA schools that may attempt to build a schedule and play football this fall.
“That’s their individual, institutional prerogative,” Scarano said. “Those discussions were certainly interesting, but that was certainly not in the best interest of UNH. We did what we had to do for UNH.
“My understanding is if anyone plays in the fall they’d be precluded from playing in the spring. Anyone who is going to pursue an independent schedule in the fall will have to make a decision to choose one or the other. You can’t have both.”
UNH football coach Sean McDonnell said it’s hard for him to envision FCS programs playing football later this year.
“I cannot see teams playing in the fall,” he said. “I don’t think for our level that we’re going to be able to do this in the fall, so you have to lean toward the premise that if something can be done it’ll be done in the spring. Pretty soon the NCAA is going to come out and make some decisions about fall championships and things like that for all sports.”
UNH’s decision to postpone fall sports means there will be no season for six of the school’s other athletic programs this fall: men’s cross country, men’s soccer, women’s cross country, field hockey, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
According to Scarano, those sports could move to the spring as well. He said if football is played in the spring, he envisions the first game will be played in February.
“We’ll be playing in the snow,” he said. “Every week will be like Maine-UNH.
“Of all the FCS schools out there we might be the best situated because of all the synthetic surfaces that we have. We have a wealth of athletic surfaces we can draw on for our soccer, football and field hockey.
“We haven’t put pencil to paper on this, but I would think you’re probably looking at mid-February, late-February start for football. It won’t be an 11-game schedule — I can’t imagine that — it’ll probably be anywhere from eight to 10 I would surmise, with 10 being difficult. It will be all league play, I can almost assure you of that, and then hopefully there’s an FCS tournament we can all play towards just as there is in the fall.”
The UNH football program was scheduled to open its season Sept. 5 with a non-conference game against Kansas. The schedule included other non-conference games against Colgate and Merrimack, as well as CAA games against Richmond, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Elon, Towson, William & Mary, Albany and Maine. According to Scarano, Kansas would have paid UNH $500,000 for the opener.
McDonnell said he expects FCS programs to make a hard push for spring football.
“I think it’ll be a situation that will have to take a lot of thought,” he said. “The good thing is we have some time. What is that season going to look like? Is it going to be a full 11-game schedule? Is it going to be a league schedule with playoffs? There’s so many different variables. Is it going to be for a championship? Then being ready to come back and play the next year — how do you get ready for that?
“I know there are plans that are starting to be put into place because this could be a reality. The powers that be in our league will put a plan together and I think it’ll be a good one. Now, will it come to fruition? Who knows.”
The Ivy League, the Patriot League and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference are other FCS leagues that will not play football this fall.
“Our league has taken a proactive step about what comes first: the safety of the players,” McDonnell said. “I think our league made a tough decision, a hurtful one, but it was the right decision.”