The America East Conference, the University of New Hampshire’s league for 12 varsity sports, on Monday announced steps toward returning to competition, including a double round-robin format for men’s and women’s conference basketball in the 2020-21 season.
Under the plans, endorsed by the conference’s board of presidents last week, each league member would play weekend (Saturday and Sunday) series where a team would host the same opponent on back-to-back days. Conference play (18 games per team) would start the weekend of Dec. 19-20, with open weekends later in the season to accommodate any postponed games.
In addition to basketball, America East detailed its return-to-play plans for other winter sports while finalizing its scheduling framework for fall sports, including men’s and women’s soccer, to compete in the spring in a limited capacity.
Key points for other winter sports include:
• Cancellation of the 2021 league championships while allowing schools discretion on regular-season competition.
• Shifting the swimming and diving regular season and championship to the spring semester.
Fall sports changes include:
• Moving the conference cross country championship to Friday, March 5 at a site to be determined.
• Starting the field hockey season (eight games) on March 19 and ending April 17 with the top four teams qualifying for the America East Championship on April 22 and 24.
• Playing a six-game men’s soccer season starting Feb. 26 and commencing on April 9 with a four-team, single-site America East championship set for April 15 and 17.
• Playing a six-game schedule women’s soccer season starting March 7 and ending April 11 with a four-team, single-site AE championship set for April 16 and 18.
• Playing 12 volleyball matches starting Feb. 28 and ending on March 29 with the top two teams qualifying for the America East Championship match on April 4.
The Wildcats are America East members in men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s track, field hockey, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s swimming and diving and women’s lacrosse.