210130-spt-unh

UNH's Filip Engaras, white jersey, goes to the net while checked by Providence's Parker Ford, back, and Cam McDonald during Friday night's game. The Friars goalie is Jaxson Stauber. Providence prevailed, 5-1, at the Whittemore Center.

 CHINA WONG

Friday night’s game started well enough for the UNH hockey team. After a scoreless first period, Jackson Pierson flipped a rebound over Providence College goalie Jaxson Stauber at 6:35 of the second period to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

Things went downhill from there, as the 17th-ranked Friars scored five straight goals to win going away, 5-1, at the Whittemore Center in Durham.

UNH dropped to 3-9-2 while PC improved to 6-5-4. The teams are scheduled to play again Sunday afternoon (3:30 p.m., NESN) in Providence.

The Friars’ Jamie Englebert scored at 10:13 of the second period to tie the game, and it was all visitors in the third. Greg Printz put Providence ahead with a beautiful individual effort at 3:04, and teammates Nick Poisson (3:56) and Davis Bunz (6:22) added to the lead. Patrick Moynihan’s power-play strike with 1:44 remaining rounded out the scoring.

Stauber finished with 26 saves, to 31 for UNH goalie Mike Robinson of Bedford.