Friday night’s game started well enough for the UNH hockey team. After a scoreless first period, Jackson Pierson flipped a rebound over Providence College goalie Jaxson Stauber at 6:35 of the second period to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Things went downhill from there, as the 17th-ranked Friars scored five straight goals to win going away, 5-1, at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
UNH dropped to 3-9-2 while PC improved to 6-5-4. The teams are scheduled to play again Sunday afternoon (3:30 p.m., NESN) in Providence.
The Friars’ Jamie Englebert scored at 10:13 of the second period to tie the game, and it was all visitors in the third. Greg Printz put Providence ahead with a beautiful individual effort at 3:04, and teammates Nick Poisson (3:56) and Davis Bunz (6:22) added to the lead. Patrick Moynihan’s power-play strike with 1:44 remaining rounded out the scoring.
Stauber finished with 26 saves, to 31 for UNH goalie Mike Robinson of Bedford.