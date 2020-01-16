PROVIDENCE, R.I. — When Providence College hockey coach Nate Leaman was recruiting Brentwood’s Spenser Young, three things convinced him he could play defense for the Friars.
“His skating was elite and still is elite,” Leaman said before Thursday’s practice. “He had a good stick, he had a mind and he could think the game.
“We watched him at Exeter (Phillips Exeter Academy) when he was a young guy. Those three things we really kind of saw and we said ‘Wow! This kid has a chance to be a really good college player.’”
Just how good is this senior defenseman?
Last season he ranked fourth among Hockey East players with a plus-15 rating and for his career he has a plus-26 rating.
“It tells you he’s a really good defenseman,” Leaman said. “Spenser doesn’t get matched against third or fourth lines. He gets matched against top lines. He has the mobility to shut down a little guy and he has the toughness to hang with any big guy.
“I think the fact that he’s plus for his career when he’s matched against top lines tells you how good he is.”
A statistic like plus-minus wasn’t something Young took seriously before he enrolled at Providence.
“Before I didn’t take too much pride in that,” he said. “But as soon as I got here and learned what we were about I decided to really invest myself in that defensive aspect.
“Nobody likes to get scored on. We take it personally so I’ve followed that philosophy through my time here.”
Due in part to Young’s emphasis on defense, the Friars (15-5-5, 7-4-2) rank fourth in Hockey East with a 2.17 goals-against average.
“I’ve definitely improved at the defensive aspect of the game,” Young said. “At Providence we take a lot of pride in our defense and not allowing goals. I think from prep school to juniors (the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints) I lacked that a little bit.
“Then I got a wakeup call as soon as I got here from some older guys and how they played. It definitely showed what to do from there on out.”
Before Friday’s game against New Hampshire, Young had scored 14 goals and assisted on 33 in 127 career games. He has one goal this season, which he notched in the first period of PC’s 2-1 overtime win over Lake Superior State on Dec. 28 in Vermont’s Catamount Cup.
Leaman doesn’t consider Young an offensive defenseman or a defensive defenseman.
“I think he’s an all-around defenseman,” Leaman said. “He’s today’s defenseman. You’re mobile. You can transition. You can get up in the offense. He can score. He’s really good when he rolls into the offensive zone.
“He can defend. When BU had (Jordan) Greenway and he’s 6-5 and you see Spenser was our best defenseman along with Vinny Desharnais. They were our two best defensemen against him. I think Spenser can do everything. That’s why he’s on our number one pair. That’s why we’re so happy to have him here.”
At 5-10 and 185 pounds, Young isn’t exactly Zdeno Chara (6-9, 250). As a result, specific skills are required to compete against player who are bigger.
“I think I’ve had to learn how to use my feet and my head a little bit more instead of overpowering guys,” Young said. “When you’re going up against Maine and UConn and some bigger teams like that you have to be creative and use your size to your advantage.
“I’ve tried to master that over the four years rather than getting into some fist fights with some bigger guys.”
Young, who is undrafted, also benefited from participating in the Islanders’ development camp for “young prospects” and the Predators’ development camp.
“I think both experiences give you a better insight into what players not only around the country but around the world are doing and it compares you with what you need to improve on,” Young said. “Sometimes you get different styles outside of college hockey. I think it provides an insight for you to improve your game.”
Young was quick to credit Exeter coach Dana Barbin for his ability to develop into a defenseman who can play at a high level.
“Dana was a huge part of my entire athletic career,” he said. “He was a baseball coach for me when I was nine years old and I ended up playing for him in high school.
“He gave me the first opportunity (to play hockey) right away. Obviously I wasn’t the biggest guy or the most skilled. But he believed in me right away.
“I think that gave me the exposure and the opportunity to grow and end up here.”
Prior to this season, Young was voted a co-captain by his teammates.
“That speaks about how well respected he is in our locker room,” Leaman said. “He does everything the right way. Spenser has been here for four years and has seen everything. He’s been to the NCAA Tournament three years and he’s been to the Frozen Four. He’s won a lot of different big games.
“What’s great for him with all the experience he has he can lead in those new experiences the second half of this year. His teammates can look up to him and know how to react.”
Might the future for Young be getting drafted by an NHL team?
“You definitely have to commit to it,” he said. “I know guys who put everything into it that year. It’s a lot of opportunity and it’s a testament to everybody who gets drafted because there only are 200 guys.
“It all comes down to your work ethic and your game. You see guys in this locker room that got drafted and you know exactly why.”