Undefeated Purdue was a near-unanimous No. 1 and Charleston entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in 20 years in the men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

Purdue (13-0) garnered 60 of 61 first-place votes to remain ensconced atop the Top 25. The Boilermakers are followed by Houston (14-1) and Kansas (12-1), both of whom moved up one spot from last week.