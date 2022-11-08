For the second straight season, the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team is the top seed in Super Region 1 of the NCAA Championship, the NCAA announced Monday.
The Ravens, ranked No. 1 in the country in Division II men’s soccer, will host the first- and second-round contests, beginning with a first-round showdown between No. 8 Notre Dame College-Ohio (15-4-2) and No. 9 College of Saint Rose on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Ravens, coming off of their second consecutive Northeast-10 title, received a first-round bye and are seeking their first national title since 2007. They will face the winner of the opening round on Saturday at 6 p.m.
This is the third straight trip to the NCAA Championship for Franklin Pierce, as well as the 22nd in program history.
Franklin Pierce, SNHU, St. Anselm women get bids
The Franklin Pierce University, Southern New Hampshire University and Saint Anselm College women’s soccer teams all earned bids to the Division II women’s soccer tournament.
All three are in the East Region. The games will take place at Franklin Pierce’s Sodexho Field in Rindge.
Second-seeded Franklin Pierce (14-3-2) will play No. 7 Southern New Hampshire (6-5-5) in a first-round match Friday at 6 p.m.
Saint Anselm (10-7-1), the sixth seed, takes on third-seeded Bridgeport (13-3-5) on Friday at 3 p.m.
The winners of those matches will meet in the second round Sunday at 2 p.m.