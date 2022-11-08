For the second straight season, the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team is the top seed in Super Region 1 of the NCAA Championship, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Ravens, ranked No. 1 in the country in Division II men’s soccer, will host the first- and second-round contests, beginning with a first-round showdown between No. 8 Notre Dame College-Ohio (15-4-2) and No. 9 College of Saint Rose on Thursday at 6 p.m.