Mike Murphy, Associate Athletic Director, Marketing and Communications, walks down towards ice level in the Whittemore Center rink during construction at the University of New Hampshire in Durham Thursday.
Construction continues in the Whittemore Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham on Thursday.
MARK BOLTON/union leader
The visitor's bench is removed as construction continues at The Whittemore Center rink at the University of New Hampshire in Durham Thursday.
MARK BOLTON
Mike Murphy, Associate Athletic Director, Marketing and Communications, walks down towards ice level in the Whittemore Center rink during construction at the University of New Hampshire in Durham Thursday.
MARK BOLTON
Mike Murphy, Associate Athletic Director, Marketing and Communications, stands in the Whittemore Center rink during construction at the University of New Hampshire in Durham Thursday.
MARK BOLTON
Mike Murphy, UNH’s associate athletic director, marketing and communications, stands in the Whittemore Center rink on Thursday.
MARK BOLTON/union leader
The home team’s bench is removed during contruction at The Whittemore Center rink at the University of New Hampshire in Durham Thursday.
The Whittemore Center will have a new ice sheet, refrigeration system, glass and, possibly, a larger seating capacity this college hockey season.
The University of New Hampshire began renovations on the arena, which include shrinking its Olympic-size, 200-by-100 feet sheet to 200-by-90 feet, in March.
New UNH athletic director Allison Rich said the renovation’s primary objective of replacing the failing refrigeration system has been completed. The old equipment has been removed, a new system has been installed and concrete has been poured, she said.
“We are moving forward with the secondary objective of the project, which is to increase safety precautions for the student-athletes by installing new ‘flex boards’ as often seen in NHL rinks and soft caps on the new dasher boards,” Rich said in an email.
The new acrylic glass that will be installed has more give than tempered glass and is easier to handle and maintain when the university staff prepares the arena to host non-ice events, she said.
Rich, who started as UNH’s athletic director on July 25, said sight-line changes will be minimal. If the Whittemore Center’s seating capacity increases from 6,501 this season, it would include temporary seating around the front row of the rink, she said.
“With the repositioning of the dasher boards around the rink, we have an opportunity to add a unique front-row viewpoint,” Rich said.
Due to supply chain issues, Rich said the planned upgrade to the Whittemore Center’s sound system has been postponed.
Former UNH athletic director Marty Scarano, who retired this spring after 22 years in the position, said in April that the renovations, including upgrading the sound system, would cost $6 million. The project is being funded entirely by the university, he said.
Rich did not answer a question regarding whether the cost has changed since then.
The renovations are scheduled to be completed in early September.
With UNH moving to a 200-by-90 feet ice surface, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Minnesota, Northern Michigan and St. Cloud State will be the only Division I teams with Olympic-size sheets in their home arenas this college hockey season.