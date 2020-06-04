An unspecified number of Alabama football players reportedly have tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to campus.
Alabama Rivals site BamaInsider reported the development Thursday but did not reveal the names of the players or exactly how many returned a positive test. The site said sources indicated as many as five players could have tested positive.
The NCAA announced that members of football and basketball teams -- both men's and women's -- could return for voluntary, on-campus workouts this week.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama has spiked.
The state's Department of Public Health reported Thursday morning that there were 18,776 coronavirus cases in Alabama -- 302 more than Wednesday.