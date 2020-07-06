The Ivy League is expected to move all fall sports, including football, to the spring of 2021, The Athletic reported Monday.
The conference announced last week it will make an official announcement on Wednesday.
If the Ivy League decides to push back the sports schedule due to the coronavirus, it could create a domino effect throughout college football as other conferences decide how to proceed safely.
Back in March, the Ivy League was the first Division I conference to cancel its postseason basketball tournaments due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one coach told The Athletic the delay “seems most realistic with cases spiking in so many places.” The members of the Ivy League are Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.
Yale and Dartmouth were co-champions in 2019.