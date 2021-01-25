College Hockey News reported Monday that "Manchester has withdrawn its bid” to host one of this year’s four NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament regionals due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of New Hampshire was scheduled to host the regional at SNHU Arena, as it did eight previous times (2004, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019).
UNH Director of Athletics Marty Scarano told the New Hampshire Union Leader he had no comment on the report.
The other three regional sites are scheduled to be held in Bridgeport, Conn., Fargo, N.D., and Loveland, Colo. The NCAA is searching for a new host site for the fourth regional, according to College Hockey News.
The NCAA’s website still listed Manchester as one of this year’s four regional hosts as of Monday night.
This year’s NCAA Frozen Four is scheduled for April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.