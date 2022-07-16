Report: UNH football team to visit Boston College in 2028 Staff Report Jul 16, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The University of New Hampshire football team may not have to travel far in 2028 for its annual game against an FBS opponent.According to FBschedules.com, the Wildcats, an FCS team, will visit Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028.UNH officials would not confirm the report.Despite the fact the campuses are only 70 miles apart, UNH and Boston College haven’t met since before World War II — in 1936, a 12-0 Eagles win. BC is 6-5 all-time vs. UNH.BC was 6-6 overall and 2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year. Their scheduled bowl game, the Military Bowl against East Carolina in Annapolis, Md., was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.UNH was 3-8 overall, 2-6 in the Colonial Athletic Association last season — head coach Sean McDonnell’s 22nd and final season at the university.Last season, the Wildcats were blown out by Pitt, 77-7, in their lone contest against an FBS school. UNH plays at Western Michigan in its FBS contest this coming season, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage