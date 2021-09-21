BEDFORD’S Ryan Toscano is coming off what may have been the best game of his young college football career.
Toscano, a redshirt freshman, made a career-high five tackles from his middle linebacker position to help the University of New Hampshire defeat Lafayette 19-13 Saturday. Lafayette’s only touchdown in that game came on a kick return.
You may recall that Toscano was New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year at Bedford High School in 2018, when he led the Bulldogs to the NHIAA Division I championship. Toscano has started in each of UNH’s three games this season and has recorded 12 tackles (seven solo). Not sure anyone expected Toscano to contribute this much this soon.
“Ryan has been involved in the rotation now since the beginning of last spring, and we were very fortunate last spring to have four linebackers: Toscano, (Zedane) Williams, Oleh Manzyk and Bryce Shaw,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said. “Unfortunately Manzyk got hurt, so that gave Ryan some extra opportunities to get practice time, and more importantly, get playing time, and he’s stepped up.”
Toscano is part of a UNH defense that’s allowed 4.56 yards per play through three games. That ranks third in the Colonial Athletic Association behind Villanova (3.36) and James Madison (3.48). The Wildcats have limited their opponents to 48 points in those three contests and have created nine turnovers (seven interceptions).
Toscano played running back and linebacker at Bedford. His senior year statistics: 1,020 yards rushing and 17 rushing TDs; 19 receptions for 298 yards and three TDs; 63 tackles and two interceptions.
“The kid runs to the football,” McDonnell said. “He’s a very good athlete. Very instinctive. ... He walked on this program. He’s earned money now. He’s playing at a very good level. It’s a credit to him that he’s worked that hard to do what he needs to do, and more importantly it’s very helpful for us that he’s playing pretty well right now.”
• Harvin Groft (The Oaks Golf Club) and James Pleat (Nashua Country Club) both qualified for this year’s USGA Mid-Amateur, which begins Saturday at Sankaty Head Golf Club in Siasconset, Mass., and Miacomet Golf Course in Nantucket, Mass.
The tournament format is the same one used for the New Hampshire Amateur Championship: two rounds of stroke play, followed by a cut to the low 64 and then four days of match play. The championship match is scheduled for 36 holes.
• It’s a big week for the top teams in the Union Leader Power Poll, with No. 4 Londonderry playing at No. 3 Pinkerton Academy on Friday night, and No. 2 Exeter at home to face No. 1 Winnacunnet on Saturday. Both of those matchups feature a little bit of a rivalry.
• Exeter High School graduate Cody Morissette hit his first professional home run Saturday. Morissette, who Miami selected in the second round of this year’s MLB draft, has been playing third base for the Jupiter Hammerheads of the Low-A Southeast League. His home run came during a 4-3 loss to Port St. Lucie (Mets).
• Last month, State of Sports introduced readers to Ayden Pereira, an Auburn resident who is the starting quarterback at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass. On Monday, the University of Maine became the fifth Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to Pereira, who also has offers from Colorado State, Merrimack, Marshall and Central Connecticut.
Earlier this month Pereira accounted for 10 touchdowns — seven passing and three rushing — during a 67-52 victory over Springfield Central. His final stats in that game: 24 of 30 for 448 yards passing, and 10 carries for 154 yards rushing.
Pereira would play for Pinkerton Academy if he attended school in New Hampshire.
• The college hockey season is quickly approaching. The UNH men will open Oct. 8 with a non-conference game against Union in Durham. The Frozen Four will be held April 7-10 at TD Garden in Boston.
• Good to see Hampstead’s Lauren Thibodeau competing on the golf course for the University of Louisville again. After leaving school last year because of a medical condition, Thibodeau opened the 2021 fall season by placing 43rd at Michigan’s Wolverine Invitational. She shared the team lead after two rounds (144), but finished with an 80 in the tournament’s final round.
• A reminder that Friday’s scheduled football game between Manchester Memorial and Manchester Central has been canceled because of COVID issues within the Memorial program.
• McDonnell on UNH’s matchup against the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday: “Probably the most talented football team we’ve ever played on both sides of the ball. Got our hands full to say the least.”