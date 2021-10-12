THE University of New Hampshire defense has faced some talented running quarterbacks this season. The Wildcats have also had to defend some QBs who are more of a threat through the air. On Saturday they’ll likely see one of each.
Dartmouth will bring a 4-0 record and a two-quarterback system to Durham for the first meeting between the schools since 2016. Starter Derek Kyler is the better passer. Nick Howard is the guy who gets it done on the ground.
“Offensively, they use two quarterbacks, which is pretty unique,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said. “Both of those quarterbacks are extremely efficient at what they’re doing. They pass the ball very well. They had a huge win against Yale (last Saturday) … a two-minute drive at the end of the game to kick a field goal, and then they win it in overtime. As you watched that, Derek Kyler just bang, bang, bang down the field. And then in the overtime period they bring in Howard and they power through you for the touchdown to win the game. So you almost need a couple different game plans for what they’re doing on the offensive side of the ball.”
Kyler, a fifth-year senior, has completed 59 of 83 passes for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. He has not been intercepted. He ranks fourth among FCS quarterbacks in completion percentage (71.1 percent) and fifth in passing efficiency (158.2).
Howard, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior, has rushed for a team-high 353 yards and six touchdowns. He’s averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 88.2 yards per game. Howard ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 41-3 triumph over Sacred Heart.
The Wildcats (3-2) are coming off a bye week.
“They’re 30-4 in their last 34 games,” McDonnell said. “They’ve won two Ivy League titles. They’re one of only seven undefeated teams in FCS football right now. It’s a huge task ahead. This is a really good football team we’re playing.”
There are two excellent NHIAA soccer matchups on Friday’s schedule:
Central at Hanover (Boys)
Entering Tuesday’s games only unbeaten Nashua South was ahead of the Little Green (11-1-1) and Marauders (10-2-1) in the Division I standings. A scoreless tie against Memorial and a 1-0 loss to South are the only blemishes on Central’s record. The Little Green went into Tuesday’s game against Bishop Guertin having allowed four goals in its 13 games.
Like Central, Hanover dropped a 1-0 decision to South. That’s Hanover’s only loss to an in-state opponent. The Marauders lost to Essex (Vt.) 1-0 and tied Champlain Valley Union (Vt.) 3-3.
Bow at Pembroke (Girls)
The Falcons (11-0-0) and Spartans (12-0-0) are the only unbeaten girls teams in Division II. Bow has scored more than two goals in nine of its 11 games. Pembroke has allowed four goals in its 12 contests, and hasn’t surrendered more than one goal in any game.
A reminder that the Hockey East tournament will take a different shape this season in both the men’s and women’s leagues. Every team will qualify, and a single-elimination format will be used throughout each tourney. In past years there were times when a best-of-three series was used in the preliminary and quarterfinal rounds.
The women’s tournament will feature 10 teams, and the top six teams will receive a bye into the quarterfinals. Seeds No. 7 and No. 8 will play host to seeds No. 10 and No. 9, respectively, in the preliminary round. The top two seeds will face the preliminary-round winners in the quarterfinals, while No. 3 will play host to No. 6 and No. 4 will play host to No. 5.
There will be 11 teams in the men’s tournament, and five teams will earn a bye in the preliminary round. The top three seeds will face the preliminary-round winners in the quarterfinals, which will also feature a No. 4-vs.-No. 5 matchup.
The seventh-ranked UNH men’s soccer team entered Tuesday night’s game against Yale with a 12-0-0 record and was one of three Division I teams with a perfect record. The others: No. 1 Georgetown (10-0-0) and No. 2 Washington (11-0-0).
The Wildcats allowed five goals in their first 12 games and began the week ranked third nationally in goals-against average (.417).