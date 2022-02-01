WHAT’S IN A NAME?
Pose that question to Geo Baker and he’ll likely give a lengthy, thought-out response.
Baker, a Derry resident who attended Pinkerton Academy and Proctor Academy before moving on to play basketball for Rutgers, is among those who were outspoken and fought for NCAA athletes to be able to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL).
Baker, who is in his fifth season at Rutgers, said he became passionate about the subject during the 2020-21 season, when athletes were restricted with regard to what they could and couldn’t do because of COVID.
“COVID really highlighted a lot of the issues with the NCAA for me because at the time the only people who were really working were the necessary workers,” Baker said. “Out of nowhere you have NCAA athletes who are also working, but there’s no compensation. We had to do things other necessary workers had to do, but not really getting anything in return.
“I couldn’t see my family. I couldn’t see my friends. I didn’t get to go home for Christmas that year. Normally in college when you win a game, you go celebrate with other college students, your classmates. We would win a game and you had to go right to your room … wear a mask everywhere you went.
“It showed there’s so much more to life than just basketball, and we were being — not forced, obviously we had an option — but when you’re a college athlete you want to compete. You obviously want to play basketball, but it just showed there was a lot wrong with the NCAA at the time. The NCAA was owning people’s name, image and likeness. It just didn’t make sense to me that someone’s name could be owned by an entity.
“You think about people on an academic scholarship, a music scholarship — if you’re on a music scholarship you can drop an album at any time and make money from it. An academic scholarship you could have your own tutoring service.
“The crazy part is it wasn’t even about basketball for me. I couldn’t have a tutoring service if I wanted to. Or I couldn’t drop an album if I wanted to. That doesn’t have anything to do with basketball. It really took away from people’s individuality as a person. You’re kind of boxing people up into one thing, which is just an athlete.”
Baker said he took the battle to social media, where he tried to educate people who weren’t aware of the limitations the NCAA placed on its athletes. The following is one of his Twitter posts during last year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament:
“Think you can definitely be grateful to play this game while also understanding there’s more that should be on the table. Player ISOLATED entire year to help make this tournament happen. NCAA rewarded w/ $900 million. Players rewarded w/ free deodorant and small boxed meals.”
His Twitter posts on the subject often had the hashtag: “NotNCAAProperty.”
Baker said one of the reasons he decided to not enter the NBA Draft, opting to return to school for a fifth year, was the NIL battle.
“At the end of the day, I kind of knew I was going to go back to Rutgers for a couple reasons and one of them was NIL and the things that I was fighting for,” he explained. “I wanted to see what it would be like just because I was one of the ones at the forefront of it. The second part was just Rutgers itself. The people, the university, the basketball program. I didn’t like the way the season ended last year (a loss to Houston in the NCAA tounament’s second round). I want another shot at it.”
The rule change that allows NCAA athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness went into effect last July. When Baker announced his return to Rutgers, he also announced his partnership with ALVA Fitness to create his own line of merchandise, including a custom Rutgers jersey.
In addition, Baker is on Cameo, which — for a price — he will create a video message for a friend or relative. The messages can be motivational, but they can be as simple as wishing someone a happy birthday as well.
“For me personally I was dropping clothes and some of the proceeds were going to our student managers, they were going to our walk-ons — there’s a lot of good things coming from it,” Baker explained. “I think what people were worried about is, ‘We’ll give you this deal if you come to this school.’ That’s always going to be a problem. That was happening before name, image and likeness was a thing. People were already doing shady stuff, so that’s going to continue no matter what. And that’s only the top one percent, two percent — the LeBron Jameses (and) the Zion Williamsons of the country.
“That’s not really who it’s about. It’s really about the people who come from a tough situation. They may want to leave school early because they need to make money for their family. Well now you have the option (to) make money for your family and stay in college. That’s really who it’s for and I think that’s the great part about it.”
Baker, a 6-foot-4 guard, entered Tuesday night’s game at Northwestern ranked second on his team in both scoring (12.3 ppg) and assists (4.1), and tied for first in average minutes per game (33.2). Rutgers began the week 12-8 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten.
He said he recently spoke to the current Pinkerton Academy team via Zoom. The Astros are 13-3 and have a chance to reach the Division I championship game for the first time since a Baker-led Pinkerton team lost to Londonderry in the 2015 Division I final.
“I still think college basketball is the most exciting thing to watch,” Baker said. “I think March Madness is the best playoff-type tournament that you could ever watch. It’s super special. I don’t see any kid not wanting to be a part of that. Now the fact that you can make money on top of it is a cherry on top and makes it a lot better. I think college basketball is the best thing in the world. Everyone should want to be a part of that.”