HERE ARE two unusual notes regarding University of New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer:
• Brosmer is currently taking part in his fourth spring practice with the Wildcats, but has yet to turn 21. He’ll celebrate his 21st birthday later this month.
• Although he joined the program in 2019 and started 10 games as a true freshman, Brosmer has played in only one game with former UNH coach Sean McDonnell on the sideline. That came during the 2021 spring season, when COVID issues ended UNH’s season after one game (a loss to Albany). Rick Santos, who was elevated to head coach when McDonnell retired following the 2021 season, served as interim head coach during Brosmer’s freshman season, when McDonnell took a leave of absence for health reasons, and Brosmer suffered an knee injury (torn ACL/meniscus) that required surgery and forced him to miss the 2021 fall season.
Brosmer, a junior from Broswell, Ga., isn’t near 100% healthy, but he is participating in spring practice on a limited basis.
“I was cleared to do throwing right before spring practice began (March 7), so I started off slow,” Brosmer said. “At practice I’m doing individual stuff with the quarterbacks, so I’m working on drops, play fakes — all things that should be second nature for quarterbacks. Building back that muscle memory. Also I’m doing 7-on-7 with the team. I don’t push the ball deep because that’s not good for me right now. I just take the short throws and work on seeing the defense through my reps and Brody (Brody McAndrew) and Zane’s (Zane Olmstead) reps as much as I can. Taking all the mental reps I can.”
Note: Quarterback Bret Edwards, who started nine games last season, is also dealing with a medical issue that has kept him out of spring practice.
Brosmer, who had surgery in September, consulted with other quarterbacks who have come back from a torn ACL. Those QBs include Miami’s D’Eriq King and Oregon’s Anthony Brown, both of whom Brosmer trains with during the offseason. He said last season was difficult for him not only because he couldn’t play, but because the UNH offense struggled in most games. The Wildcats ranked last among Colonial Athletic Association teams in both points per game (16.5) and yards per game (283.73).
UNH will open its 2022 season Thursday, Sept. 1 at home against Monmouth. Brosmer said barring any setbacks, he should be ready to play in that game.
“I expect to be full go,” he said.
Congratulations to former New Hampshire Fisher Cats media relations director Tyler Murray, who has accepted a broadcasting job with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Murray, a Nashua resident, will be handling play-by-play duties on radio and TV. He was with the Fisher Cats for six years and replaces Josh Maurer, who has joined the Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcast team.
Each of Worcester’s 75 home games will be televised by NESN or NESNplus. The Fisher Cats have yet to announce Murray’s replacement.
Manchester resident Angelique Ngalakulondi, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 22 minutes per game during her junior season for the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team, which had its season end with Saturday’s 89-78 loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA tournament. It was the first time UMass qualified for the NCAA tourney in 24 years.
Everyone on the UMass roster who played in Saturday’s loss is eligible to return next season, when the Minutemen will be trying to make the NCAA tournament field in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the program’s history. Ngalakuloni played at Proctor Academy, and was New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.
Bedford’s Grant Lavigne has joined the Colorado Rockies’ big-league camp as a non-roster invitee. Lavigne, the 42nd selection in the 2018 MLB Draft, split time last season between the Fresno Grizzlies (Low-A West) and the Spokane Indians (High-A West). In 104 games, he batted .264 with nine home runs, 58 RBIs and a .380 on-base percentage.
With professional baseball now on the front burner, it’s worth noting that minor leagues will return to their historical names this season (Eastern League, International League, Pacific Coast League, etc.).
Registration for the New Hampshire Golf Association’s 2022 tournament schedule is open. The schedule begins April 28 with a Stroke Play Series event at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands in Salem. The tournament schedule is posted on the NHGA web site: nhgolfassociation.org.