THREE NOTEWORTHY ITEMS from UNH football media day, which took place Monday at Wildcat Stadium in Durham:
• UNH coach Sean McDonnell said there’s good depth at running back, where Carlos Washington Jr. and Dylan Laube figure to get most of the playing time; the receivers are healthy; and he’d like to see the offensive line take a step forward this season. There’s some experienced players up front, including Matt Mascia, Patrick Flynn and Riley Burns.
McDonnell on the quarterback position:
“I thought Max (Brosmer) did a good job last spring in the one game. I watched him all fall and all spring grow from his true freshman year to where he is right now.
“The other thing that’s been really encouraging is that Bret Edwards and Brody McAndrew have stepped their play up, and Bret’s played very well. And the reason I talk about that all the time is you can go back to (Mike) Granieri and (Ricky) Santos; Santos and (R.J.) Toman; go back to Toman and (Kevin) Decker; go back to (Sean) Goldrich and (Andy) Vailas.
“Always along the way that second-team guy has had to play some snaps for us and play snaps in big games, and they’ve always come through. So it would be really good to see those guys continue to improve.”
• Defensive coordinator John Lyons on the UNH defense:
“In terms of the defense up front, our strength is inside with our defensive tackles, Elijah Lewis and Niko (Kvietkus). I think they’re both very talented players.
“Then you go to the linebacker spot and it’s different from when we played a full season a couple years back when we were really thin at that position. We feel pretty good about the group we have. Oleh Manzyk has played an awful lot and has been very productive for us. Bryce Shaw transferred in from Navy. He’s a big, thick kid who’s picking up the defense. He’s going to be a good player.
“We also have Zedane Williams, who started for us during the spring in the game against Albany. He’s an undersized guy, but very, very quick. (Bedford’s) Ryan Toscano is going to be in the mix as well.
“On the back end, the strength is at the safety position, because you have three guys who have played a lot of football, particularly Evan Horn, our captain, who is very smart and kind of runs the show back there. Pop Bush has played the strong safety position and has been very good for us, and then Max Oxendine kind of got pressed into duty a couple years ago when we had some injuries and played a lot and is an athletic free safety. We’re backed up with some good young kids there.
“Other than defensive end, the position that’s a little uncertain is corner.”
• McDonnell on the NCAA transfer portal, which allows players a one-time transfer without missing a year of participation:
“We were a strong believer, which I learned from (former UNH head coach) Bill Bowes, from building from within. … Now there’s a wide net that has to be cast because these people have the opportunity to move on to other places without any restrictions. So you get a one-time transfer who maybe isn’t happy where he is due to playing time, or maybe he sees something he likes better on the other side, and they can move.
“My biggest thing is we better know who these guys are. And what I mean by that is we better know and understand where they’ve been in high school through their coaches, we better know and understand where they’ve been in college. We have to ask the questions to the people who we know who are closest to them or find somebody so that we can make sure they’re a fit for the University of New Hampshire.
“Right now we have to change the way we look at things. Who’s in the portal? Do we know him? Where’s he go to school? Do we know a coach at that place? Do we know a high school coach in the area who knows that kid? You have to find out because there’s a reason they’re leaving.”
ICYMI: The Colorado Rockies promoted Bedford resident Grant Lavigne from Low-A Fresno to High-A Spokane earlier last week.
Lavigne, 21, hit .281/.388/.442 with seven home runs, 40 RBIs and seven steals in 72 games with Fresno. Lavigne, a first baseman, is ranked No. 12 on the Rockies’ prospect list.
The Rockies selected Lavigne out of Bedford High School with the 42nd overall selection in the 2018 MLB draft. He was named New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year in his sophomore and senior seasons at Bedford and committed to play college baseball at Wake Forest, but elected to sign with the Rockies instead.
.
The schedule for this year’s Queen City Jamboree, which will be played Friday, Aug. 27 at Gill Stadium in Manchester:
4 p.m.: Pembroke vs. Milford
5 p.m.: Bishop Guertin vs. Goffstown
6 p.m.: Souhegan vs. Manchester Central
7 p.m.: Salem vs. Bedford
8 p.m.: Trinity vs. Manchester Memorial
Each of the 10 football teams will play two 12-minute quarters.