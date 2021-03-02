WE COULD all use some good news these days, right? Well today we have some for you.
The University of New Hampshire football team will kick off its six-game spring schedule Friday night at home against Albany. Call it bonus football to help bridge the gap between now and when the warmer weather arrives.
It will be the first time the Wildcats have played a game since they beat rival Maine on the final weekend of the 2019 regular season. UNH coach Sean McDonnell hasn’t been on the sideline since UNH suffered a 24-21 setback at Rhode Island on Nov. 17 of the 2018 season. McDonnell distanced himself from the program while dealing with cancer treatment during the 2019 season and the 2020 fall season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Albany’s strength appears to be on offense, where quarterback Jeff Undercuffler and running back Karl Mofor are among the returning starters. Mofor was the Colonial Athletic Association’s leading rusher during the 2019 season, when he ran for 1,290 yards and 10 touchdowns on 264 carries (4.9 ypc). Undercuffler completed 262 of 464 pass attempts for 3,543 yards (253.1 ypg) and led the FCS with 41 TD passes during the 2019 season.
Albany’s 2019 season ended with a loss to Montana State in the FCS playoffs.
No spectators will be allowed to attend Friday night’s game, but it can be seen on NBC Sports Boston and will be livestreamed as well.
Here are some comments from both head coaches, McDonnell and Albany’s Greg Gattuso, to help set the table for Friday night’s contest:
• McDonnell on his return:
“I’m sure it’s going to be like riding a bike. Get back on and get going. Looking forward to it. I was connected to the team during 2019, but from afar in the press box watching games. Got to be in the locker room after the wins at home. Got to meet them when they came back on the bus after some tough losses and wins on the road.
“It’s special because it’s something I’ve been doing for a real long time. Good to have another shot at doing something that’s pretty special in my life and I want to make sure I enjoy every minute of it right now.”
• Gattuso on his roster, which includes nearly 30 new players (freshmen and transfers) since the 2019 season:
“Our young classes are very talented. Some of the new guys who joined the program are very talented. They just need game experience. How they’re going to play in a game, in those situations, you just don’t know. It’s easy to practice well, but it’s tougher when you’ve got to go out there and play in that game — especially when you have such a tough, opening place where we have to go play.”
• McDonnell on his team’s strengths entering the season:
“I think it’s really crystal clear what we should feel good about: I think we should start defensively in our secondary with (Evan) Horn, (Max) Oxendine and (Pop) Bush — three kids that started a ton of games last (season). I feel really good up front with Niko (Kvietkus) and Eli (Elijah Lewis) in the interior with (Brian) Carter and (Gunner) Gibson on the defensive ends, so I think we have four guys up there.
“The biggest question mark on the defensive side of the ball is gonna be our corners. We have guys who have not played probably 40 to 50 snaps in a game — only in nickel situations or in cleanup time, so they’re gonna be tested. Those are the guys we have to make sure are ready to play, ready to go and hopefully they will be.”
• McDonnell on sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer and the rest of the UNH offense:
“On the offensive side of the ball, I feel really good about our running back situation. I think we have two very good football players back there in Carlos Washington and Dylan Laube. I feel really good about our tight end position — I think they’ve gotten better. Kyle Lepkowski and Jack Cavallaro have done a great job.
“Now I’m waiting to see if the growth I’ve seen in Max Brosmer will continue to show up from his freshman year through last fall and this spring. We’ve got a bunch of guys back on the offensive line. Our receiver position has to be better than it was two years ago if we want to be good down the road.”
• Gattuso on UNH:
“Our last four games with New Hampshire could have gone either way. They were very tight games. Similar football teams. I’d be lying if I said that’s not on purpose. I’ve always had great respect for Sean and the New Hampshire football program. I remember when I was at the University of Pittsburgh we played them in one of the FCS games and when I walked off the field at halftime I was like, ‘Man, this is way too big of a battle.’ That’s how they are — tough, physical. They play the game the right way.
“We know what we’re in for going in there. They’re tough at home. We went in there a few years ago and won a game, so we know it can be done. They’re a tough football team. They play great defense. Very, very sound. They don’t give you many opportunities for big plays. … Anytime you play UNH, you’re the underdog when you go in there and play. We know that.”