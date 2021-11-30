MARTY SCARANO announced last week that he will retire as athletic director at the University of New Hampshire in September. Scarano, 65, is a Madbury resident who is in his 22nd year as UNH’s AD. Scarano recently spoke to State of Sports about his decision to retire, his time at UNH and other subjects related to UNH athletics:
SOS: Is there any reason for the timing of your announcement?
MS: Two years ago when I signed my contract extension I said this would be my last one. This is what I desire to do, so I’m really fortunate that I’m leaving on my terms, so to speak, which, frankly, a lot of people in this industry do not. I’m grateful for that. The president (UNH president James Dean) said his preference was to announce it now. He wants to get the university’s head around the search process. He wants to make sure it’s a really well-done search.
SOS: Do you have a retirement plan?
MS: We bought property back in upstate New York where we used to live and we’re going to build a replica farmhouse. It’s in farm country and I’ve always been a frustrated farmer. It’s 25 minutes from Colgate and 25 minutes from Syracuse. You never know, I may end up going back to work at one of those two schools. I’m not done. I’m going to do something else, it’s just a matter of what I decide I want to do.
SOS: How did you end up at UNH?
MS: Roger, you are the genesis of this. I might even have to give you credit for it. I knew about UNH for a long time from my days at Colgate and we played them in basketball, football and hockey. So then I went to Colorado College — big-time hockey, and as you well know I tried to recruit Dick Umile to come to Colorado College when Don Lucia left for Minnesota. That’s when you were poking around. You’d have to check on the timing, but it was probably within a year from when I recruited Dick that he recruited me to come here, to UNH. It was a national search, but he was part of the search process. It was a thorough process.
SOS: During your time as UNH’s AD, can you single out one thing that you’re most proud of?
MS: There are so many accomplishments and so many great moments involving a lot of sports, not just football and hockey. I always summarize it this way: I’ve had the privilege — and I’m being sincere — of being at the ground level with thousands of student-athletes in the field house. It’s one reason I stayed here because unlike other athletic directorships where you’re out raising money all the time or golfing or doing whatever other ADs do, I’ve been able to be with our student-athletes every day for seven days a week. I work out in the weight room and there’s typically one or two teams working out down there and the kids know me. That’s what really gratifies me — that the kids know who I am and know I’m supporting them. UNH worked for my style, and my style wouldn’t work at a lot of places, possibly.
SOS: When you came to UNH, the athletic department wasn’t in great shape. Did you ever have moments early on when you weren’t sure if becoming the school’s AD was the right move for you?
MS: Yeah. I have a funny story I’ll tell you now. When I came here, my wife didn’t join me for like six months with the kids, and my kids were all little. When they did join me, we were out in the football stadium, if that’s what you want to call it. You remember it was truly a dungeon, right? My kids were out on the track, or, as Jim Boulanger called it, “a quarter mile of bad asphalt,” and it was just so beaten up. There were no synthetic fields when I got here and the fieldhouse — you walk in there and it was drab with six different colors of blue. I looked at my wife and said, “I don’t know what I did. I hope I didn’t make a mistake by bringing you all the way out here.” There were some tough moments early on because there’s never been money. The men and women used to have separated departments and had only co-joined a year before I got there. There were still divides in the department between the men’s and women’s programs. A lot of distrust, frankly.
SOS: Will UNH have baseball and/or softball in the next 10 years?
MS: I don’t know. I’ll never say never. That’s always been my answer, but somebody else is going to have to figure it out. Because of Title IX, you can’t add baseball unless you subtract something. I suppose you could make those numbers work if you added softball too, but then you’d need a baseball and a softball diamond.
SOS: What about the low point in your time at UNH?
MS: When I had to cut sports in 2007 (women’s rowing, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s swimming), that was brutal. That would be one of them. And there were some sad events. There were six student-athletes who died during my first six years here. Those were just awful moments. And that was before the Todd Walker incident. That was a low point too, obviously. (Former UNH football player) Todd Walker and his death.
SOS: Do you think your decision to retire will have any impact on how much longer Sean McDonnell decides to coach the football program?
MS: I don’t think so. We always used to joke about going out together, like Butch and Sundance. He and I will sit down and talk about it. I think we’ll get to that conversation in a more serious way this week when I get back (from the NCAA men’s soccer tournament).
SOS: Is there something you didn’t accomplish that you wish you could have before you decided to leave your job?
MS: I always wanted our teams to be in the best possible position to compete. I wanted our teams to be on that national platform, and I think for a lot of reasons — and it’s the foremost thing people are fixated on — is getting our hockey program back to where we think it should be. We have a strategy the public is unaware of with facilities and things. I would have loved it if we were in the Top 10 in hockey when I left to give Mike Souza that kind of support. It could happen this year, but we were hard-pressed to get the hockey program where we thought it should be.
Football is going to take care of itself. I think what we saw this year was an anomaly. It’ll be in great hands with Ricky when Sean decides to step away. I’m not that concerned about football. There’s a lot of parity in hockey. This is not the same game it was 20 years ago when we were on top of the world. We just have to keep resourcing hockey and figuring it out to get back to where we need to be.