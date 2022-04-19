KYLE MAURICE earned a reputation as a dangerous hitter during his high school baseball career, which began with three years at Portsmouth High School and ended with a year at Exeter High School. Now a fifth-year senior at Saint Anselm College, Maurice is showing he can still handle a bat.
Maurice will enter this weekend’s four-game series at Saint Michael’s College with a 15-game hitting streak. He’s batting .416 (47-for-113) in 31 games this season, and leads the Hawks in home runs (nine), RBIs (33), on-base percentage (.492) and OPS (1.218).
“I’ve always thought he had something special offensively,” said Saint Anselm coach Jerod Edmondson. “He’s always been gifted with some power. This year he’s just kind of turned the corner as far as he’s just been a really professional hitter. That’s the only way to describe it. His discipline is infinitely better.
“I’ve been really happy with his work ethic forever. Ever since I’ve known him, he’s been one of the hardest-working guys. Whenever you have a guy like that who finally comes into his own and turns the corner, it feels good because he’s getting back out what he’s put in the last however many years.”
Maurice, who hits fourth in the batting order, switched schools in college as well. He began his college career at UMass Lowell. Edmondson was an assistant coach at Lowell back then. Maurice transferred to Saint Anselm between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, one year after Edmondson was hired as the program’s head coach.
Maurice hit .322 with two home runs in 26 games (16 starts) as a freshman at Lowell. He hit .310 in 23 games (17 starts) during his sophomore season, and batted .087 in eight games (six starts) during the shortened COVID season.
He started in all 29 games for Saint Anselm last year, when he hit .283 (26-or-92), ranked third in the Northeast-10 with 10 home runs and led the Hawks with 33 RBIs.
“Kyle is a special guy for me because I recruited him a long time ago at Lowell,” Edmondson said. “He didn’t play (at Lowell). He wasn’t an everyday guy. Once he won the job last year and knew he was going to be playing every day and hitting in the middle of the order, I think he could relax a little bit and just be who he is and not put so much pressure on himself, like ‘I have to get a hit today or I’m not going to play tomorrow.’ That’s a hard way to play, especially in this game because there’s so much failure.”
Edmondson described Maurice as “athletic for his size” (6-foot, 215 pounds) and said Maurice might be the best defensive first baseman in the NE-10. Maurice has also spent a significant amount of time in left field this season.
Still, it’s offense that makes Maurice special.
“From a baseball standpoint, it’s pretty obvious what he means to us just from his numbers,” Edmondson said. “Last year his numbers were great, but this year he’s been on another planet. He’s been really, really good.”
Five other New Hampshire residents who are having success on the college diamond this season:
• Alec Burns 1B (Amherst/Gardner-Webb)
Among those who have started at least one game, Burns is second on the team in batting average (.287). He’s also tied for first in home runs (four) and ranks first in slugging percentage (.517). Burns, a transfer from West Virginia, has played in 29 of Gardner-Webb’s 36 games.
• Trevor Anibal, P/INF (Bedford/SNHU)
Anibal was profiled in the Union Leader earlier this month and hasn’t cooled off since then. Although he’s a two-way player, most of his contributions have come on the mound as a relief pitcher. In 10 appearances, Anibal has a 5-0 record with two saves and a 1.93 ERA. He’s recorded 41 strikeouts with six walks in 28 innings.
• Cal Hewett, OF (Greenland/Vanderbilt)
Hewett has made the most of his playing time at one of the nation’s top college programs. He’s appeared in 15 games (five starts) and is batting .480 (12-for-25). Hewett has two home runs, one of which came against Florida last Friday in a game televised on ESPN.
• Will MacLean, 1B (Exeter/UMass)
MacLean, a freshman who attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School, worked his way into the starting lineup early in the season. He’s hitting .353 (24-for-68) and is second on the team with three home runs.
• Connor Hujsak, SS (Goffstown/Virginia Commonwealth)
Hujsak’s offensive numbers aren’t eye-popping — he’s batting .233 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 129 at-bats — but he has started at shortstop in 33 of the team’s 34 games. Fourteen of his 30 hits have been for extra bases.