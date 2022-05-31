IN CASE you were at the beach or in front of the grill last weekend and missed the news, the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team has earned a berth in the Division II World Series, an eight-team, double-elimination tournament that begins Saturday in Cary, N.C.
The Penmen are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 Angelo State on Friday. This year’s tourney may be a bit more wide open than usual, since seven of the eight teams in the field have never reached the Division II championship game, and the top three seeds are in the World Series for the first time.
Here’s a look at the field by seeding:
No. 1 North Greenville (50-10)
The Crusaders won a program-best 50 games leading up to the World Series, and have two of the best hitters Division II has to offer in John Michael Faile (.414 with 15 HRs and 81 RBIs) and Marek Chlup (.402 with 12 HRs and 72 RBIs.)
No. 2 Point Loma (48-8)
The Sea Lions, who won only 11 games last season, lack the power that some teams in the field have, but win with pitching — a 3.16 team ERA — and defense.
No. 3 Southern Arkansas (46-11)
Since losing its final regular-season game, Southern Arkansas has won nine straight postseason contests and scored at least seven runs in each of those nine victories. Freshman Jeremy Adorno is 14-0.
No. 4 SNHU (46-10)
Things came together at the right time for the Penmen, who are in the World Series for the fourth time in the last 10 years.
SNHU has deep pitching and plenty of power at the plate, led by Sam Henrie (14 HRs).
The Penmen are averaging 8.25 runs per game and have a 3.22 team ERA, which makes them one of the most balanced teams in the tourney.
No. 5 Angelo State (50-12)
The Rams, who are in the World Series for the second consecutive year and the third time since 2016, win with offense. Angelo State scored more runs than any Division II team (629) and is also ranked No. 1 in runs per game (10.7). Pitching can be an issue, as the team ERA indicates (5.19).
No. 6 Rollins (40-15)
Rollins knocked off perennial power Tampa in the South Super Regional and are playing in the World Series for the first time since 2004. Pitching is the team’s strength, although the offense put up 13 runs in the final game of the Super Regional.
No. 7 Illinois Springfield (48-9)
Illinois Springfield is another team that wins with offense, as five players in the lineup have hit at least 10 home runs and the team batting average (.340) ranks ninth in the division. Infielder Zion Pettigrew is one to watch. Pettigrew has a team-high .428 batting average with 27 home runs (fourth nationally) and 93 RBIs in 57 games (215 at-bats).
8. West Chester (34-13)
West Chester may be the No. 8 seed, but the Golden Rams took care of business in their last two trips to the World Series by winning it all in 2012 and 2017.
Londonderry grad Lincoln shines
Here’s our best guess as to which teams will win this year’s NHIAA baseball and softball tournaments. We’re also giving you a dark horse team in each division — a team seeded No. 5 or worse — that could do some unexpected damage.
SOFTBALL
Division I
Champion: No. 1 Exeter
Dark horse: No. 5 Pinkerton
Division II
Champion: No. 1 Coe-Brown
Dark horse: No. 5 Kingswood
Division III
Champion: No. 1 Prospect Mountain
Dark horse: No. 8 St. Thomas
Division IV
Champion: No. 2 Newmarket
Dark horse: No. 9 Sunapee
BASEBALL
Division I
Champion: No. 1 Portsmouth
Dark horse: No. 5 Concord
Division II
Champion: No. 1 Hollis/Brookline
Dark horse: No. 6 Oyster River
Division III
Champion: No. 3 Inter-Lakes
Dark horse: No. 8 Hopkinton
Division IV
Champion: No. 1 Derryfield
Dark horse: No. 11 Pittsfield
Londonderry’s Nolan Lincoln tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief and earned the win to help the Eastern Connecticut State baseball team earn a spot in the Division III World Series by beating Rowan, 7-6, Sunday in the Super Regionals. Eastern Connecticut State (44-3) is the top-ranked team in Division III and will face Baldwin Wallace (37-11) on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Lincoln, a Londonderry High School graduate, didn’t allow a run in his relief appearance, and the victory improved his record to 6-0. He has a 2.76 ERA in 29 1/3 innings this season (13 appearances, four starts).
Lincoln tossed a shutout to help Londonderry defeat Bedford, 1-0, in the 2019 NHIAA Division I final.
Concord’s Abby Rochette is part of the Christopher Newport softball team that won the Division III national championship Tuesday by beating Trine, 3-0.
Rochette, New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year in softball in 2018, went 5-0 with one save and a 1.88 ERA for Chistopher Newport (47-1) this season, her junior year.