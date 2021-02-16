SOME NOTEWORTHY ITEMS regarding the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team, which will face Merrimack in a home-and-home Hockey East series this weekend. The teams will meet Friday (3:30 p.m.) in Durham, and Saturday (4 p.m.) in North Andover, Mass.
Item: UNH-Merrimack (Round 3)
This will be the third meeting between Merrimack (3-10-1) and UNH (5-12-2) this season. Merrimack won 5-2 on Jan. 22 and the teams tied, 2-2, the following night (UNH won the shootout, 2-1).
The Wildcats and Warriors are ninth and 10th respectively in the Hockey East Power Index, a mathematical formula that will determine seeding for the Hockey East tournament.
UNH ranks ninth among Hockey East teams in both offense (2.42 goals per game) and defense (3.89 goals per game). Merrimack is one rung below UNH on the statistical ladder and is 10th in both scoring offense (2.21) and scoring defense (3.93).
“They have some young, skilled players,” UNH coach Mike Souza said. “They compete really hard — really hard — and I don’t think their record is in any way indicative of the type of team they have. We know it’s going to be a desperate team. We’re a desperate team as well. It should be a good weekend.
“We’ve been consistent in our messaging that we want to continue to build for a one-game playoff series. At the end of the year it could go any way, and we certainly want to play our best hockey at the end of the year. I honestly feel going back to the Providence game at Providence (Jan. 31) — where we lost because we took an ill-advised penalty and couldn’t score on a five on three — that we’ve played all right since then. We’ve probably played our best hockey since then.”
Item: UNH’s home record
When Souza was wearing a UNH uniform, the Wildcats were nearly unbeatable at home. This year, however, UNH has a 2-7-1 record at the Whittemore Center.
UNH has allowed 30 goals in its last five home games. Opponents scored at least five goals in each of those five games.
Item: Patrick Grasso
Grasso, a senior forward, will enter Friday’s game three points shy of 100 for his college career. Grasso has 49 goals and 48 assists in 134 games. He’s collected multiple points in 24 games.
Souza called Grasso a player who does everything the right way.
“He’s been a fun guy to coach because he goes about his business like a pro, to be honest with you,” Souza said. “I know they’re not pros, but you don’t have to worry about him and he’s always doing more.”
Item: Special teams
Perhaps nothing has hurt UNH more this season than its penalty killing. The Wildcats’ penalty-killing percentage (68.8) places them 10th in Hockey East. The team’s power play has been much better (19.3%/fourth).
Special teams could take on added importance this weekend since Merrimack has struggled on special teams for much of the season. The Warriors are ninth in power-play percentage (14.8) and ninth in penalty-killing percentage (73.3%).
Item: Jackson Pierson
Pierson, junior forward, is UNH’s leading scorer with 20 points (seven goals), That places him fourth in Hockey East scoring.
Pierson said one area where the Wildcats need to show improvement between now and the end of the regular season is their consistency during games.
“I don’t think you can pinpoint one specific thing, but if I had to, I would say just play a full 60 minutes,” he said. “A lot of games we’ll start slow or maybe we won’t finish the same as we started — things like that. We’ll be up and down, up and down through the game, but just being more consistent throughout the game will improve our chances of having better results.”