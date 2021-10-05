THE UNH men’s hockey team begins playing games that count Friday, when Union visits the Whittemore Center to kick off the program’s 93rd season. The Wildcats return 21 players from a team that finished with a 6-14-3 record in a COVID-shortened season a year ago. That group includes 11 seniors.
Senior defenseman Will MacKinnon will serve as the team’s captain this season. Senior forward Eric MacAdams, senior forward Jackson Pierson and senior defenseman Ryan Verrier are the assistant captains.
“It’s a strong character group (of seniors),” UNH coach Mike Souza said. “Real competitive group of seniors and they drive the competitive spirit of our team led by senior Will MacKinnon — a guy who’s not gonna show up on the scoresheet necessarily, but is such an integral part of the way we want to play and the way we want to practice. Having experienced players matters.”
Pierson collected a team-high 25 points last season (nine goals) and was a second team All-Hockey East selection. UNH also returns its top scoring defenseman from a year ago in junior Kalle Eriksson (6-12-18). Souza said the team should have more scoring depth this season.
“Goes without saying we’re excited to have Jackson and Kalle back,” he said. “(Senior forward) Filip Engaras is a guy we’ve had here for four years and he’s never had a complete season. He’s never started the year on time, so he’s looked strong and solid here through practice. We added (junior forward) Harrison Blaisdell from North Dakota. We think he’s going to give us some depth, along with guys who have been around a while — Eric MacAdams and (senior forward) Tyler Ward, who joined us last year. And then there are some guys you’re always sitting there saying, ‘Are they gonna step up this year?’ Some guys have had a really strong start to the year. (Freshman forward) Robert Cronin was an all-league player in the USHL last year with Dubuque. He looks strong here early on.”
Freshman forward Liam Devlin is another player who could contribute early in his career. Devlin scored 12 goals in 48 games with the Omaha Lancers last season.
“I think most of the coaches, if not all of the coaches in our league, would say there’s a tremendous correlation between what a player’s done in the USHL and what they’re able to do in Hockey East,” Souza said. “Liam played a significant role last year in Omaha. He’s come in and looked like a guy who spent some time in that league. In all honesty he’s ahead of where we thought he was. He’s strong, he’s competitive and he can really push the pace. He adds a dimension to our team that I think is gonna help us that falls in line with what I mentioned about having more depth. He’s a welcome addition to our group. Excited to see him develop.”
Goaltender Mike Robinson is also back for his final year. Robinson, a Bedford resident, has a 2.69 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 80 career games at UNH.
Souza said he’s excited for his team to take the ice at the Whittemore Center with fans in the stands. Spectators were not allowed in the rink last season.
“The visiting team I think had the advantage last year everywhere you went,” he said. “We certainly think we have a huge advantage here because of our fan base. We’re really optimistic we’re gonna have a lot of good gates because people are naturally looking for things to do, and hopefully we have an exciting product on the ice for them to watch.”
Here’s a situation that could easily unfold in NHIAA football this season:
Goffstown, which lost two games when opponents canceled games because of COVID, and Bedford could finish the regular season as the top two teams in Division I North. Goffstown could have a 5-2 record that includes a victory over Bedford, and Bedford could finish 6-3.
Playoff teams in Division I are selected by win/loss record, so which team wins Division I North? Will it be determined by number of wins or winning percentage?
Remember, the champion in each of the four Division I conferences will open the playoffs at home even if its opponent has a better record. This could really be an issue if Division I North sends only one team to the postseason.
The New Hampshire Golf Association will honor its 2021 champions and Players of the Year, and induct the 2021 class (Jim Sheerin and Tina Tombs) into the New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame on Oct. 21 at Manchester Country Club (5 p.m.). Tickets can be purchased on the NHGA website.