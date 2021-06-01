IF YOU’RE Stratham’s Ben Malgeri, you’re coming off what may have been the best weekend of your baseball career.
The odds were against Malgeri and his Northeastern teammates when he came to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning of Sunday’s Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship game against UNC-Wilmington. The Huskies needed at least one run to extend their season and they were facing Landen Roupp, the CAA Pitcher of the Year.
Malgeri sent the game to extra innings with his second home run of the game, and Northeastern earned the tournament championship — and a berth in the NCAA Division I tournament — when Max Viera homered in the bottom of the 10th to give the Huskies an 11-10 victory.
Malgeri, an outfielder who played at Exeter High School, had three RBIs and scored three runs in the win. He also made a diving catch that was No. 4 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays of the day.
Malgeri also hit two home runs one day earlier, when top-seeded Northeastern forced a second game against UNC-Wilmington by posting a 7-5 victory in 10 innings. He finished that game with three hits and three RBIs. Windham’s Brandon Dufault (2-4, 3.94 ERA) picked up the win in Saturday’s contest for tossing two innings of relief. He allowed one earned run and struck out two.
Northeastern qualified for the NCAA tournament for the second time in the last three years (COVID canceled the 2020 tournament). Malgeri hit five home runs in the CAA tournament and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. He’s hitting .288 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 43 games entering the NCAA tournament
“We’ve been waiting for it all year,” Northeastern coach Mike Glavine said. “I’ve been on him a little and he responded, and he’s been on fire the last couple weeks. I hate to see him get cheated on his swing in there because he’s so strong, and he didn’t all tournament. He let it fly. I’m so proud of him and how hard he works. He’s a hard worker, practices hard and it paid off in tournament MVP. He was a special, special player offensively and defensively.”
Northeastern (36-10) is the No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional and will meet No. 2 Nebraska (31-12) on Friday at 8 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the two programs. Top-ranked Arkansas (46-10) and No. 4 NJIT (26-22) are the other teams in the regional.
Granite State baseball fans may want to adopt Northeastern as the team they root for in this year’s NCAA tourney since there are five New Hampshire residents on the Northeastern roster: Malgeri, Dufault, catcher Teddy Beaudet (Franklin), infielder Brady Green (Stratham) and pitcher Owen Batchelder (Amherst).
“Looking forward to a big-time challenge,” Glavine said. “We need to find a different edge going into a regional now and believe that we can do some special things. It’s going to start with the mindset first, and that’s us flipping the switch and going down there and believing we can make things happen.”
Predicted NHIAA champions in baseball and softball:
Baseball
Division I: Portsmouth
Division II: Hanover
Division III: Bishop Brady
Division IV: Lin-Wood
Softball
Division I: Salem
Division II: Oyster River
Division III: Hopkinton
Division IV: Newmarket
The Manchester athletics department, the Michael T. Smith Foundation and Seacoast United Bedford will sponsor a Manchester Middle School Soccer Night on Saturday. Pioneer United FC will play Arctic Rush at Manchester West High School at 7 p.m. The professional game will follow a day of middle school soccer for Manchester athletes.
All players are encouraged to stay or return (in their jerseys) for the professional game. All players will be provided a complimentary bag dinner. The middle school athletes will also join the teams on the field during pre-game announcements and can work as ball boys/ball girls for the game.
Any questions should be directed to the player’s middle school coach.