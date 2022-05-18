COLUMBUS, Ohio — The salary of $9.5 million per year for a Big Ten football coach caught everyone’s attention when Michigan State’s Mel Tucker signed a new contract last November.
Ohio State has now matched that figure for Ryan Day.
The school announced Wednesday that the Ohio State University Board of Trustees is expected to approve a raise and a two-year extension for Day that will increase his pay from $7.6 million to $9.5 million. That should make Day, a Manchester, N.H., native and former star quarterback at Manchester Central and UNH, one of the five highest-paid coaches in college football, along with Alabama’s Nick Saban, USC’s Lincoln Riley, LSU’s Brian Kelly and Tucker.
Day’s contract also was extended through 2028. He has coached the Buckeyes for three seasons, and a deal that now runs for another seven years would give him a decade as the boss in Columbus.
The board also approved an extension and raise for men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and is expected to do the same for women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff; a new contract for men’s lacrosse coach Nick Myers; and a contract extension for men’s hockey coach Steve Rohlik.
Day is the big news, after the Tucker deal made a splash in coaching circles. Ohio State and athletic director Gene Smith have traditionally reacted to changes in the coaching marketplace by following with extensions and raises soon after. Generally, the idea is that if Ohio State football is a top-five job in the country and the program is experiencing top-five success (both of which are currently true), then the football coach should be among the five highest paid.
“We’ve always tried to make sure that our top-of-the-pyramid coaches like him are paid consistent with expectations and consistent with performance,” Smith said during a news conference in December. “Whenever we get to that, we’ll look at it from that perspective, and then we benchmark and look at the other people in the league, we look at national.”
Day’s name surfaced in NFL rumors December, linked specifically to the Chicago Bears, soon after the Tucker news. With athletic departments around the country still strapped from financial losses caused by the pandemic, it was fair to wonder if Ohio State might not immediately react this time. But six months later, the deal is here, and it should temper talk about Day and the NFL for a while.
“I don’t feel an urgency,” Smith said then. “I feel like we need to do it the right way with Ryan and his family, with the university president and Board of Trustees — and we’ll get to that.”
Ohio State did not release details of the new contract.
But the $9.5 million per year will take effect starting July 1. This is a pretty sizable jump. Day made $4.5 million in 2019 in his first year as head coach taking over for Urban Meyer.
In February of 2020, he received a raise and a contract extension that took him through 2026.
As a result, he made $5.74 million in 2020 and $6.6 million in 2021. That deal called for $7.6 million for this season, before this extension.
According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Day ranked No. 9 last season in pay, behind Saban, Stanford’s David Shaw, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Riley, Florida’s Dan Mullen, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.
Smart won the national title. Orgeron and Mullen, also a New Hampshire native and former Trinity quarterback, were fired. Riley left Oklahoma for USC.
Day, 43, has a 34-4 record as head coach. The includes a 3-0 record as the interim coach while Meyer was suspended in 2018. The Buckeyes made the College Football playoff in his first two seasons in 2019 and 2020 before a two-loss season in 2021, including a defeat at Michigan, sent the Buckeyes to the Rose Bowl. They finished an 11-2 season there with a win over Utah and were ranked No. 6 in the final AP poll.
Ohio State beat Michigan State 56-7 last season days after the news of Tucker’s new 10-year, $95 million contract first leaked. That $9.5 million average was noted in Columbus. Now it was matched.