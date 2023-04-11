Ryan Day

Ryan Day speaks at the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester on March 16.

Ryan Day has a coaching record of 45-6, 32-0 and 1-2 in his four-plus seasons at Ohio State.

Three of Day’s six losses overall have come in the College Football Playoff and the Buckeyes are 32-0 against every Big Ten team, save one, during Day’s tenure. It’s that 1-2 mark against Michigan that ostensibly required a vote of confidence from Buckeyes Athletic Director Gene Smith.