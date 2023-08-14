NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Media Day

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium several weeks ago.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

It’s “not ideal,” head coach Ryan Day said, as Ohio State’s starting quarterback competition appears set to continue into the regular season.

Neither Kyle McCord nor Devin Brown have fully seized the No. 1 quarterback job in the coaching staff’s eyes, Day told reporters Monday.