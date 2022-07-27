NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, a Manchester native, talks to the media during Big 10 football media days on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Wednesday that going 11-2 and winning the Rose Bowl might mark success at other schools, but not in Columbus, Ohio.

Day, a Manchester, N.H., native and former star quarterback at Central and UNH, made the comments during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.