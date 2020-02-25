GOFFSTOWN — In a game it needed to win, the Saint Anselm women’s basketball team delivered. Despite being held without a field goal for a stretch of 6:27 in the second half, the Hawks were able to hold off Bentley down the stretch and earn a 68-61 win at Stoutenburgh Gym.
“I think we’re at a really good spot, and tonight showed that we worked really hard,” Saint Anselm senior center Shannon Ryan said. “This was a team win. Everyone was at their best, and we knew that’s what we would need to beat a team like Bentley. We’re right where we need to be.”
No one was better than Ryan. She shot 13-for-19 from the field and had 29 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocks, all game highs.
While Ryan dominated inside, it was junior guard Peyton Steinman who shone brightest from the outside. Steinman scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter. Her four free throws in the final 20 seconds put the game on ice.
“Shannon Ryan is playing some of the best basketball that she’s played since she’s been on campus,” Saint Anselm coach Corey Boilard said. “Peyton Steinman’s found another way to elevate her game late in the season. Both of them are seeing defenses that are keying in on them. Tonight it was really great to see us move the ball and defend. When we do that, I think we’re capable of making a run in the playoffs.”
Junior guard Grace Guachione was the other Hawk in double figured with 13 points. She also tied for the game high with four assists.
Kari Brekke, a transfer from the University of New Hampshire, led Bentley with 16 points.
After starting the season with eight straight wins in which they scored at least 70 points, the Hawks have found ways to win when the shots aren’t dropping. Saint Anselm’s last five wins have all been games in which the Hawks scored fewer than 70.
“That’s something we’ve talked about all year,” Boilard said. “Early in the season we put up some real nice offensive numbers, but with some young players coming in, defense was going to be something that took a season to develop. I think you saw that tonight.”
The win concludes Saint Anselm’s regular season with a 19-6 record (15-4 in the Northeast-10) and earned them a bye in the conference tournament. The Hawks will host New Haven on Sunday in a Northeast-10 quarterfinal.
The Hawks will be able to lean on their experience from last year when they advanced to the program’s first-ever Elite Eight with many of the players on this year’s squad playing key roles.
“I think we had a taste last year, and we want it again,” Ryan said. “That’s really exciting for us. With the experience from last year we want that again this year, and we’re going to work hard to get there.”
Regis 61, Colby-Sawyer 48: Despite 20 points from Sunapee’s Lexie Hamilton, the Colby-Sawyer women’s basketball fell to Regis 61-48 in a GNAC quarterfinal on Tuesday night in Weston, Mass.
The Chargers ended their season with a record of 18-8.