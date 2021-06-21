A SEASON filled with pandemic-related sacrifices ended with the most incredible experience of Phoebe Day’s life.
The sophomore from Canaan started at defensive midfielder and also played with the third-line midfield group in the Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team’s 16-10 win over ACC rival Syracuse in the NCAA Division I national championship game May 30 in Towson, Md.
Boston College went 18-3 en route to its first national title. The Eagles, who Day followed even before committing to the program, finished as the national runner-up 2017-19 and had last season canceled after seven games due to the pandemic.
Day missed the Eagles’ two-game regular-season split at Syracuse due to contract tracing protocol. The St. Paul’s School of Concord graduate and her teammates moved out of their dorm rooms into an off-campus hotel at one point during the season.
“We had to make so many sacrifices,” Day said. “Obviously it all paid off. It was a super hard year for everyone with lacrosse but also mentally and socially.
“One thing we stressed in practice is tomorrow is not guaranteed. I think that helped us play each practice like it was our last day, reminding ourselves of that feeling of having our season taken away last year.”
While the social sacrifices were especially difficult, living in the hotel greatly benefited the team, Day said.
“I wouldn’t trade that for the world,” Day said. “We got so close together, going through the same thing as a team. Being confined in that hotel was the best thing for the team. I grew the greatest friendships during the stay in that hotel.”
Day felt she grew as a player this past season because she gained confidence and trusted both herself and her teammates more as it went on. By the time the NCAA tournament came around, Day was playing at her best, she said.
Eagles defensive coach Jennifer Kent transitioned Day from two-way midfielder to defensive midfielder ahead of the tournament. When learning her new position at such a critical point in the season, Day said she leaned on classmate and fellow midfielder Holli Schleicher.
“She’s such a presence vocally, defensively,” Day said of Schleicher. “The way she plays, she’s the hardest worker. She’s so tenacious. It’s inspiring to me to see how much she puts out on the field. It makes me want to repay her by doing the same.”
Day scored her third and final goal of the season in the Eagles’ 21-10 NCAA quarterfinal triumph over Notre Dame and said she had strong transitions and clears throughout the tournament.
Boston College then defeated then-No. 1 North Carolina, 11-10, in the semifinals before downing Syracuse, which defeated the Eagles in the ACC semifinals, in the national title game.
“I think I definitely started getting a lot of confidence during that (Notre Dame) game and that carried throughout the tournament,” Day said. “It was definitely good timing that I peaked during that tournament.”
Day said she will spend this offseason working on her defensive footwork, staying in shape and developing her attacking game. While she has been away from her teammates for only a few weeks, she cannot wait to get back on the field with them.
“I know we have so much more within our team that we can show,” Day said.