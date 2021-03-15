Exeter’s Kyle Maurice and Newbury, Mass. resident Zack Clough of the Saint Anselm College baseball team on Monday were honored by the Northeast-10 Conference.
Maurice was named the league’s Player of the Week, Clough the conference’s Rookie of the Week, after helping the Hawks to a 3-1 record this past weekend.
One of the three wins over AIC was historic: the team scored a program-record 23 runs in a shutout of the Yellow Jackets in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader at the New England Baseball Complex in Northborough, Mass.
Maurice had four extra-base hits over the weekend and drove in a conference-leading 11 runs through the first games of 2021. In the 23-0 game, he had two grand slams and a two-run double.
Clough, a freshman outfielder, had six hits over the weekend.