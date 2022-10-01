GOFFSTOWN — Saint Anselm quarterback Drew Willoughby entered Saturday’s contest against No. 24 New Haven ranked first among NCAA Division II players in passing touchdowns (14), third in pass completions per game (27.75), ninth in passing yards (1,200) and ninth in passing yards per game (300.5), but it was New Haven QB Connor Degenhardt who made what was arguably the game’s biggest play.

Degenhardt scored on a 20-yard run with 2:59 to play to help stretch New Haven’s lead from four to 11 points, and the Chargers fended off the Hawks for a 21-10 victory at Grappone Stadium.