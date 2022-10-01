GOFFSTOWN — Saint Anselm quarterback Drew Willoughby entered Saturday’s contest against No. 24 New Haven ranked first among NCAA Division II players in passing touchdowns (14), third in pass completions per game (27.75), ninth in passing yards (1,200) and ninth in passing yards per game (300.5), but it was New Haven QB Connor Degenhardt who made what was arguably the game’s biggest play.
Degenhardt scored on a 20-yard run with 2:59 to play to help stretch New Haven’s lead from four to 11 points, and the Chargers fended off the Hawks for a 21-10 victory at Grappone Stadium.
Willoughby was intercepted on a fourth-and-three play on the possession following Degenhardt’s TD run, and the Hawks failed to pick up a first down on their final possession.
“They ran an unbalanced formation and we brought it (a blitz) off the edge,” Saint Anselm coach Joe Adam said. “We went after the dive and the quarterback pulled it off of that. We should have sat and had an extra player there. I’ll have to look at the film to see why we didn’t have a secondary player there for the quarterback. That should have been fit up.”
New Haven outgained Saint Anselm 207-50 on the ground and 321-177 overall. New Haven running back Christopher Ais ran for 183 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts.
It was the first loss of the season for Saint Anselm (4-1). New Haven won its fourth consecutive game and improved to 4-1 despite turning the ball over four times.
Willoughby completed 18 of 37 passes for 127 yards and was intercepted twice. Both teams struggled on third down. The Hawks were 4 of 16, and New Haven was 1 of 10.
“They’re really athletic in their coverage and they mixed some coverages and were able to get home with a four-man pass rush and that gave us some fits,” Adam said. “We had our opportunities and we didn’t get the job done.”
New Haven led 14-7 entering the third quarter, but Saint Anselm cut into its deficit after linebacker Liam Flynn intercepted a pass that gave the Hawks possession on the New Haven 20-yard line. The turnover led to Patrick Carroll’s 22-yard field goal that made it a 14-10 game with 8:32 remaining in the third.
Ais gave New Haven the lead with a 73-yard run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Saint Anselm made it 7-7 when Anthony Santino, the team’s “running” QB, scored from 2 yards away and Carroll added the PAT with 10:27 left in the opening quarter.
The Chargers regained the lead on a 13-yard pass from Degenhardt to Ais with 4:01 to play in the opening quarter. Ais ran for 141 yards on 11 carries in the first half.
“We didn’t execute at times and against good football teams like that one right there you have to execute at a high level,” Adam said. “The effort was tremendous on both sides of the ball, but we just have to execute at a little bit higher clip.”
Freshman Ed Van De Veen, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive lineman, is the only New Hampshire resident on the New Haven roster. Van De Veen lives in Derry and played high school football at Pinkerton Academy.
… Saint Anselm wide receiver Anthony Brown caught four passes for 70 yards. … Degenhardt finished the game with 25 yards rushing on seven attempts and 114 yards through the air.