Saint Anselm field hockey team falls in NCAA tournament Staff Report Nov 27, 2022 The sixth-ranked Saint Anselm College field hockey team fell in the opening round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Sunday, falling 2-1 at Assumption in Worcester, Mass.Saint Anselm (14-7) scored the game's first goal, but Assumption (15-5) rallied to send the game to overtime and advanced with a goal just 0 seconds into the extra session.Shelby Dunn scored Saint Anselm's goal.