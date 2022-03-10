Franklin Pierce University and Saint Anselm College will take to the court tomorrow at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., as part of the Division II NCAA East Region men’s basketball tournament. The Ravens, the tourney’s No. 2 seed, and the Hawks, the third seed, could meet on Sunday in the regional semifinal.
The programs have taken different paths to reach this point.
For the Hawks, a rough 3-3 start to the season, including a loss at Franklin Pierce, gave way to a campaign full of quality performances but inconsistent play. The 2022 portion of their season offered a microcosm: Saint Anselm started the 2022 calendar year 8-1 before finishing the regular season 2-4.
“We’ve sort of struggled,” said Hawks coach Keith Dickson. “We’re a three seed because our strength of schedule was so good.
“Our whole season has been a grind. Even when we’ve won, it’s been a hard win. I hope our group has something left at this point of the season to give this tournament a run. I’m not sure we do, but I’m hoping we do.”
The Hawks are led by Chris Paul. The senior is currently fourth in program history with 1,923 points and had an all-time performance in Saint Anselm’s Northeast-10 quarterfinal win over New Haven with 40 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Paul, along with Gustav Suhr-Jessen and Miles Tention, were a part of the Hawks’ team that made the division’s final four in 2019.
Dickson, in his 35th season at the Hilltop, said it would be unfair to expect Paul to put in 40-point games in the tournament and that the veteran core will be asked to do a lot of heavy lifting.
“Our season was so fragmented,” said Dickson. “We dealt with so many issues that I’m not sure we’ve grown enough in those areas to feel comfortable going in there. I think our best guys have really got to play.”
The Hawks will open the regional at noon against New Haven in a rematch of their thriller in the conference tournament.
Franklin Pierce will be returning to the same court on which they lost the Northeast-10 final this past Sunday. The Ravens have a chance to do something only six previous FPU teams have done: win a game in the NCAA tournament.
The Ravens will match up with St. Thomas Aquinas at 2:30 p.m. The game also marks Franklin Pierce’s first NCAA appearance since making three straight tournaments from 2012-2014.
“We haven’t been there in a few years,” FPU coach David Chadbourne said after losing the NE-10 final to Bentley. “It’s good for the kids, and it’s good for the school. It’s a good experience.”
Led by Isaiah Moore, who is sixth in the country in scoring (23 points per game) and 18th in the country in assists (5.4 a game), the Ravens earned the No. 2 seed on the back of an 8-3 finish to the season.
The Ravens are 14-5 when scoring 80 or more points in a game.