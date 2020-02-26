As one overtime period turned into five, Saint Anselm College women’s hockey coach Kerstin Matthews kept telling her players the game-winning goal wasn’t going to be a pretty one. It was going to come from grit, hard work and crashing the net.
Madison Sprague used her coach’s advice to help the Hawks earn a 2-1 five-overtime New England Women’s Hockey Alliance semifinal victory over Franklin Pierce University last Saturday at Sullivan Arena.
From in front of the Ravens’ cage, Sprague redirected classmate Kathleen LeFebre’s blast from the left point 7:24 into the fifth overtime and 147:24 into the contest, ending the longest women’s college hockey game in history.
The game bested the previous record of 144:32 set by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Quinnipiac on Feb. 28, 2010, and is the third-longest ever — men’s or women’s. The University of Massachusetts men’s team’s 4-3 Hockey East first-round victory over Notre Dame on March 6, 2015, that lasted 151:42 is the longest in history.
“Really, what we talked about was we felt we had more sustained pressure on their goaltender but we were sitting back a little bit in our own zone,” Matthews said. “We talked about playing aggressive all over the ice and throw everything on net and that’s how we ended up winning. Madison happens to be in front.
“You can’t sit back and you can’t play it safe. You have to go for it.”
Sprague, a junior forward, did not score in Saint Anselm’s previous six games before Saturday’s semifinal.
“There is no blueprint for a five-overtime game,” Franklin Pierce coach David Stockdale said in a statement. “I’m disappointed for my players to end up on the wrong side of the result, but as a staff we were very proud of them and I also hope they’ll be really proud of themselves for the effort they put forth and that they will be able to look back fondly on this game five, 10, 25 years down the road and think that it was really special to be part of such a unique game.”
As the extra frames piled up, Matthews could tell her players were tired but said she combated that by expanding her bench. The Hawks’ fourth line consisting of freshmen Kenadie Cooper, Marissa Agerter and Mary Lambert, a junior from Plaistow, provided a jump and other freshmen like defender Gabrielle Huson provided meaningful overtime minutes, Matthews said.
“You can’t keep shortening your bench,” Matthews said. “You have to use it to your advantage....Everyone stepped up knowing it was a group effort and we can’t rely on just the big kids.”
Franklin Pierce took a 1-0 lead into the third period behind Katelyn Brightbill‘s power-play goal that came 6:34 into the contest. Saint Anselm pulled even on junior Katy Meehan‘s net-front goal — her 15th of the season and 45th of her career — 5:48 into the third period.
Ravens sophomore goaltender Emme Ostrander made a program-record 79 saves, which was 10 shy of the NCAA Division I record. Senior goalie Michaela Kane made 44 saves for the Hawks.
Sprague, Meehan and Ostrander were named to the All-NEWHA Tournament team.
“In some regards, it’s the most memorable piece of our season,” Matthews said. “It brought the kids together in a great way to accomplish something like that.”
The Hawks fell to LIU, 1-0, in the NEWHA championship game the next day in a game Matthews said you can’t argue fatigue was a factor for her players.
Going forward, Matthews said something needs to be addressed regarding playing that many overtime periods and then a championship game the next day.
“There’s got to be an answer and I don’t think the answer is five overtimes,” Matthews said. “I think it’s a ton of hockey for young athletes to play or for pro athletes to play, for that matter.”