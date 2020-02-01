GOFFSTOWN — All season long the Saint Anselm men’s basketball team has been looking for scoring help outside of its starting five. For at least one night, the Hawks found it on Saturday.
Freshman Matt Relihan came off the Hawks’ bench to score a career-high 18 points in the second half. With Tyler Arbuckle in foul trouble, head coach Keith Dickson needed a spark of some sort from his reserves. Relihan was that man, injecting life into the lineup and helping the Hawks take a 97-82 win over Southern Connecticut.
“We’ve been waiting for Matt to contribute in a meaningful way all year,” Dickson said. “He’s been fairly solid on defense so that’s why he’s continued to stay in the rotation but he hasn’t had a game like this all season. I’m not sure I can say I expected him to have 18, but I think I thought he would be more productive with his minutes over the course of the season. He’s a really hard worker and puts as much extra time in as anybody we have on this team.”
Relihan’s previous career-high was nine points in a loss to Bloomfield on Nov. 20. Since then, he hadn’t scored any more than five points in a game for the Hawks. Something clicked for him against the Owls. He shot 6-of-7 from the floor and made all three of his 3s, including one with 7:56 remaining that put Saint Anselm ahead 76-70.
Miles Tention (21 points) followed Relihan up with a three of his own less than a minute later. Gustav Suhr-Jessen (9 points) hit a free throw to put the Hawks up 80-73 shortly thereafter and a Relihan layup sparked a run where Tention and Chris Paul (29) combined for the next six points.
Saint Anselm (12-8, 8-5 NE10) took its largest lead of 17 with 2:09 left.
Paul was outstanding as per usual for the Hawks, finishing with 12 rebounds to go along with his 29 points. He scored 20 in the first half and was the driving force for the Hawks’ offense.
“It’s good that we found a little bit of help for him, but Chris has had a really good season thus far,” Dickson said. “It’s usually important for him to get off to a good start and right from the get-go he was heavily involved. I think Chris is a really competitive, edgy kid, but he’s been even more so lately. He feels the responsibility to get us on track to where we can play for something truly meaningful. Not just win one, lose one because we’re getting so tired of that.”
The Hawks continue to be a Jekyll and Hyde type of team when it comes to playing at home and on the road. They’re 8-1 on Al Grenert Court and 2-7 when they play elsewhere. Of their last six games remaining on the regular season schedule, three are at home and three are on the road, starting with a trip to Assumption on Wednesday.
Southern Connecticut’s largest lead was six in the first half. CJ Seaforth led with 21 points.
Steinman, Ryan double-double
The Saint Anselm women’s basketball team improved to 15-4 and 11-2 in the NE10 with a 64-55 win over Southern Connecticut thanks to big nights from Peyton Steinman and Shannon Ryan.
The former finished with 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting and 13 rebounds while the latter put up 13 on 6-of-14 shooting and 15 boards. The Hawks also received big contributions from Grace Guachione, who stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, and four steals.
Saint Anselm led by as many as 19 points in the game with that lead coming about midway through the second quarter. The Hawks led 40-23 at halftime and really only struggled in the third quarter when the Owls outscored them 17-5 to cut their lead to just five after three frames.