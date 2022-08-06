CHANGES are likely coming for the Saint Anselm College men’s ice hockey program, but what those changes will look like is the subject of conversation and debate.
“We’re looking at opportunities for what we might do to elevate our men’s ice hockey program and give them the same branding profile opportunities and exposure that we’ve done on the women’s side,” said Daron Montgomery, the college’s director of athletics.
“Those student athletes are having a tremendous experience with the women’s program and now the question is how can we look to do something similar on the men’s side?”
Saint Anselm’s women’s ice hockey team moved up to Division I in 2017 and became part of the newly formed New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA). Montgomery was the executive director of the NEWHA in its first season before the league hired Bob DeGregorio as commissioner. DeGregorio is also commissioner for another women’s D-I conference, College Hockey American, and commissioner for the D-I men’s Atlantic Hockey Association. He’s also a former Hockey East Commissioner and Merrimack College athletic director.
Earlier this year, DeGregorio researched the possible growth opportunities in D-I men’s ice hockey and reported his findings to 10 schools — Saint Anselm, Southern New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce, Saint Michael’s, Assumption, Post, Stonehill, Long Island University, Lindenwood and Utica.
“My recommendation to those 10 schools was, if you are serious about moving your programs forward, form a new (Division I) league and play for the next two years,” DeGregorio said. “That would be a very good thing, as far as I’m concerned, for the growth of Division I men’s ice hockey.”
DeGregorio mentioned the two-year time frame because the NCAA has imposed a moratorium on creating new conferences for the next two years, but in reality it’s only a partial moratorium. Those 10 schools could, in fact, declare themselves to be D-I in men’s ice hockey, form a new league/conference, have a regular-season schedule, a conference tournament and a conference champion, and all of them could be eligible for at-large bids to the D-I men’s ice hockey tournament. The only thing they wouldn’t have, due to the NCAA conference moratorium, is an automatic bid to the national tournament.
“So, you play for two years and then if you become eligible for an automatic qualifier, perfect. If you don’t, there’s nothing you can do about it, anyway,” DeGregorio said. “Keep going, keep the league going, keep playing, and get your presidents active in this, get them blowing up the phone lines at the NCAA headquarters because ultimately it’s the presidents who will move the needle on this.”
Alumni group ‘not happy’That kind of a move would be a step forward in appeasing a Saint Anselm hockey alumni group, which calls itself The Penalty Box, that has been unhappy with the direction of the ice hockey programs for the better part of a decade and has not made any monetary donations to the school since 2016.
“We want to sit down and help the school,” said Michael Martiniello, who played hockey at Saint Anselm from 1999-2002 and was an assistant coach for the men’s ice hockey team from 2005-15. “We’re telling them we’re not happy because we’re not proud of where the program has gone. It’s disintegrated over time. The men’s program went from playing against teams like Boston College to not playing any real high-end teams at all.”
Martiniello said that competing against New England’s traditional D-III men’s ice hockey powerhouses (Middlebury, Bowdoin, Colby), which Saint Anselm did for years, was also something that excited and interested the alumni. But the Hawks haven’t had those schools on their schedule since the 2010-11 season, and currently they’re playing in the limbo of D-II, a division that has no national tournament and just one conference for men’s hockey programs, the NE-10, which has Saint Anselm, Southern New Hampshire, Assumption, Post, Saint Michael’s and Franklin Pierce. Stonehill was also in the league last year, but the Skyhawks are making the jump to D-I for the 2022-23 season.
Playing the same schools over and over again (last season Saint Anselm played four games against Stonehill and three each against SNHU, Saint Michael’s and Franklin Pierce) and having no chance of competing on a national stage does not excite the alumni, Martiniello said.
That interest level could change if Saint Anselm joined a new D-I league with a chance for an at-large bid to the national tournament and the prospect of future growth, but not if that means the men’s program follows the exact road map that the women’s program took to make the jump to D-I, said Martiniello.
Scholarships the key
That feeling is based on the fact that Martiniello and the alumni don’t believe Saint Anselm is funding the women’s program properly. They feel the main problem is a lack of scholarships — Saint Anselm is awarding the equivalent of five full scholarships to its women’s hockey team, but the maximum number allowed by the NCAA is 18, and there are teams in the NEWHA that are awarding as many as 12 (there is also a NEWHA school that awards the equivalent of just one full scholarship).
“That’s just not really a sustainable recruiting approach when you’re competing at the D-I level,” said Martiniello. “That’s my opinion, and the opinion of other people in our alumni group who have experience with D-I hockey. The (Saint Anselm) women’s team might have some 3-1 games against good D-I teams, but if you’re outshot 65-13, that’s not really a fun game.
“And I think it will also hurt in the long run with the way college sports have gone with the transfer portal. If I’m another Division I coach, I might be looking at that goalie who kept them in games last year and pluck her from Saint Anselm.”
Martiniello was referring to Allie Kelley, Saint Anselm’s junior goalie who transferred from D-I power Quninnipiac and was a major reason the Hawks finished 16-13-3 last year. Kelley was named to the All-NEWHA Second Team and kept Saint Anselm in a lot of games, like a 4-3 loss to her old school (Quinnipiac) in which the Hawks were outshot, 44-13.
Jumping right to 18, or even to 12 full scholarships by giving them all out at once wouldn’t make sense in terms of building a program, but Martiniello and the alumni would be pleased if there was a long-term plan in place to add more scholarships as the team moved forward. They just don’t have faith that Saint Anselm is planning that kind of phased approach. They’re also concerned about the school providing enough funds to bring the rest of the program up to a D-I level in terms of a full coaching and conditioning staff and other amenities common in the top-tier programs.
Saint Anselm does have a head start on moving up a division thanks to Sullivan Arena, its on-campus rink that lists a capacity of 2,700. The men’s ice hockey team will still be playing D-II games and its NE-10 schedule in that rink for the 2022-23 season, but the expected changes might be arriving soon after.
“I like to move fast, that’s my personality,” Montgomery said. “But we won’t move so swiftly that we won’t make sound decisions. This needs to be a well-informed decision because it will have serious mid- and long-term impacts.”