GOFFSTOWN — Tyler Arbuckle told his Saint Anselm College men’s basketball teammates at halftime that it was coming.
When it did, the Hawks kept their composure.
Saint Anselm quelled New Haven’s second-half rally attempt with a late run to secure a 65-54 victory over the Chargers in the Northeast-10 Conference championship game Saturday night in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium.
As the NE10 champion, Saint Anselm earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Division II tournament. The Hawks were scheduled to learn their first-round opponent and site during the NCAA selection show, which was scheduled for late Sunday night.
The NE10 title is the Hawks’ first since the 2019-20 season and 10th overall over 15 finals appearances, all of which have come under 36th-year coach Keith Dickson.
“New Haven had been down 27 (points) earlier in the year against Bentley and I told them that they (New Haven) weren’t going away and that we had to be ready for them to make some sort of run,” said Arbuckle, who was named the NE10 tournament’s most outstanding player after the final. “And we obviously were and handled it well.”
Second-seeded Saint Anselm (22-7) took a timeout with 12:39 remaining after Chargers senior forward Ty Perry’s corner 3-pointer trimmed the Hawks’ lead to 47-44.
Fourth-seeded New Haven (20-10) pulled within one point on a Kendall McMillan layup with 10:49 left, extending its run to 13-3.
Then the Hawks responded.
Sophomore Zac Taylor drained a 3-pointer with 7:43 left that helped reignite the home crowd and began Saint Anselm’s 14-5 run to end the game. Hawks senior point guard Miles Tention recorded seven of his game-high 24 points over that run to help close out the win.
“I think it was a wonderful performance for our guys and they didn’t waver when the game got close,” said Dickson, who recorded his 700th career win in the Hawks’ 65-64 regular-season-finale triumph at New Haven on Feb. 21. “We got stronger.”
Saint Anselm employed the same pressuring, man-to-man defense it used all game to stymie the Chargers’ momentum over the final eight minutes. Arbuckle said the Hawks’ game plan entering the championship game was to prevent New Haven from getting fast-break opportunities.
Tention, an NE10 All-Championship Team selection, said the Hawks pride themselves on their defense.
“At the end of games, we just make it really hard on teams to score,” Tention said. “At the end of the game — eight minutes — we just said, ‘We’ve been here before, fellas. The whole gym is rocking behind us. We’ve just got to get stops,’ and that’s what we did.”
The Chargers, in their third NE10 final over the past four years, scored the game’s first three points but Saint Anselm took the lead for good 1:22 into the game on a Taylor 3-pointer that made it 5-3.
Saint Anselm led, 42-29, at halftime after a first half in which it shot 51.7% from the field, went 6-for-14 from 3-point range and received 14 points from Tention.
Arbuckle credited the energy from the home crowd for the Hawks’ first-half success. “Every time we hit a shot, it just erupted and that kind of catapulted us to keep playing relaxed,” he said.
Saint Anselm missed 11 of its first 13 second-half shots as the Chargers trimmed its lead to 47-46.
Arbuckle, Taylor and Owen McGlashan all finished with 12 points for the Hawks. Arbuckle added five rebounds and six assists. McGlashan and NE10 All-Championship Team selection Matt Becker tied for a team-high eight rebounds.
NE10 All-Championship Team selection Quashawn Lane recorded a team-high 21 points for New Haven and Perry finished just behind him with 19. Chargers 7-foot-1 senior center Majur Majak grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
Saint Anselm finished 47.2% from the field and 36% (9-for-25) from beyond the arc. The Chargers shot 43.8% from the field, 40% (6-for-15) from three-point range and won the rebound battle, 30-29.
Dickson said this championship run was improbable to him after the Hawks lost their entire frontcourt from last year’s NE10 semifinal team.
Tention was not as surprised.
“Call me crazy, call me ignorant, whatever you want to call me, I thought we were going to be right here,” Tention said. “My mindset has always been to try and get right back here and be the best that we can be.”