Matt Ward scored five goals, leading the Saint Anselm College men's lacrosse team past city rival Southern New Hampshire 17-10 on Wednesday night at Penmen Stadium.
The game was the opener for the Hawks. The Penmen dropped to 1-1.
Jack Andrews added four goals for Saint Anselm and Griffin Shoemaker and Ryan Richards scored two goals each as the Hawks pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring SNHU 6-2.
Goffstown's Stephen Dubois scored four goals for SNHU and Jack Terrones added three.
Goalie CJ Hart made eight saves for Saint Anselm while Oscar Kozikowski stopped 16 shots.