College Lacrosse
Saint Anselm College’s Joe Lombardi winds up before unloading a shot as SNHU’s Tyler Nadeau defends during first-half action at Grappone Stadium in Goffstown on Tuesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Joe Lombardi scored four goals, leading the 11th-ranked Saint Anselm College men's lacrosse team past SNHU, 13-5, on Tuesday at Grappone Stadium in Goffstown.

Jack Robinson added three goals for Saint Anselm while Noah Larsen scored twice.