Saint Anselm men top SNHU
Mar 29, 2023

Saint Anselm College's Joe Lombardi winds up before unloading a shot as SNHU's Tyler Nadeau defends during first-half action at Grappone Stadium in Goffstown on Tuesday.

College Lacrosse

Saint Anselm's Will Andrews, right, works against SNHU's Aiden Anthony during Tuesday's game at Grappone Stadium. The Hawks won, 13-5.

Saint Anselm lacrosse players form a circle before the game against SNHU at St. Anselm College in Goffstown on Tuesday.

SNHU's Jake Terrones drives against Saint Anselm's Mack Hicklen during first-half action at St. Anselm College in Goffstown on Tuesday.

SNHU's Gennaro Marra, left, and Saint Anselm's Craig Yannone grapple for a loose ball at Grappone Stadium in Goffstown on Tuesday.

Joe Lombardi scored four goals, leading the 11th-ranked Saint Anselm College men's lacrosse team past SNHU, 13-5, on Tuesday at Grappone Stadium in Goffstown.

Jack Robinson added three goals for Saint Anselm while Noah Larsen scored twice.

Pinkerton Academy product Ryan Auger led SNHU with four goals.

The Hawks improved to 3-2 overall, 2-2 in the Northeast 10, while SNHU dropped to 1-3 and 0-3.