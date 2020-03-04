GOFFSTOWN -- Wednesday morning, Gustav Suhr-Jessen got a visit from his academy coach from back in his native Denmark. Suhr-Jessen promised him he’d have a big game in Wednesday night’s Northeast-10 semifinal.
The Saint Anselm junior did just that, putting up a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Hawks defeated Franklin Pierce 80-66 at Stoutenburgh Gym.
The Hawks will host the conference championship game against New Haven at 1 pm on Saturday. New Haven topped Stonehill 101-100 in three overtimes Wednesday night.
“This is sort of what Gustav’s been doing recently, and you’re getting double-doubles out of him,” Saint Anselm coach Keith Dickson said. “What most impressed me with him tonight wasn’t his shooting, but he finished at the rim in traffic and he rebounded the ball.”
Suhr-Jessen’s double-double was part of a multi-pronged offensive game for the Hawks. Junior forward Chris Paul had a massive game with 28 points. Freshman guard Tyler Arbuckle had 13 points despite fighting foul trouble all game, and senior captain Danny Evans chipped in a dozen.
The Hawks outrebounded Franklin Pierce 52-35 and 14-5 on the offensive glass. The Ravens didn’t help their own cause by going 5-for-31 from three.
“I thought Franklin Pierce played poorly,” Dickson said. “I think they missed open shots as well as contested shots. We didn’t play great, and I don’t think they played great. Our not great was a little bit better than their not great.”
The Hawks led for all but two minutes of the game and led by as many as 22 points midway through the second half. The Ravens got 23 points from Isaiah Moore and 12 points from Falu Seck but didn’t have anyone else with more than eight.
The loss ended Franklin Pierce’s season with a 16-12 record.
Even though he had a rough night shooting, Miles Tention still had eight points and eight assists for the Hawks. That, along with strong minutes off the bench by freshman Matt Relihan and junior Alonzo Jackson, helped the Hawks immensely.
“I think it goes to show that we can win a game like this when all our best players aren’t playing well,” Suhr-Jessen said. “People can step up when they need to. We’ll still find a way to win.”
The win all but assures that the Hawks will qualify for next weekend’s NCAA Division II regional. The bid will be the eighth straight NCAA tournament appearance for the squad.
Dickson said that consistency will determine how far the team goes because they run such a short bench.
“I’d like to get a little more consistency out of our depth, to tell you the truth, but I thought the minutes Relihan gave us were and the minutes Alonzo gave us were good. I think that’s where we’re sort of at; we’re at seven,” Dickson said. “That means foul trouble and injuries and bad play are hard to handle when you only have seven.”