Emily Greenwood
Buy Now

SNHU's Emily Greenwood lays it up ahead of Saint Anselm's Liv Robles during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

The Saint Anselm College and Southern New Hampshire University basketball teams clashed on Wednesday night at SNHU’s Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester. The Hawks men, behind a game-high 24 points from Tyler Arbuckle, rallied in the second half to prevail 79-67. Earlier, Adriana Timberlake (19 points), Ariana Koivisto (15 points) and Jess Knight (15 points) led the SNHU women to a 71-63 victory.

Coming Sunday