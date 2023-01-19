From left, SNHU's Sydnie DeVries, Saint Anselm's Liv Robles, SNHU's Ariana Koivisto and Saint Anselm's Katie Lemanski fight for a rebound during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Emily Greenwood lays it up ahead of Saint Anselm's Liv Robles during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Jenna Roche moves the ball up court as she's defended by Saint Anselm's Katie Lemanski during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
Saint Anselm's Katie Lemanski lays it up over SNHU's Mia Roy during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Jess Knight blocks this shot by Saint Anselm's McKenzy Ouellette as teammate Adriana Timberlake defends during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Jenna Roche takes the ball to the hoop defended by Saint Anselm's Macy Spinks during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Mia Roy, of Bedford, looks for a shot as she's defended by Saint Anselm's Liv Robles, center, and Alexa Quirolo during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Sydnie DeVries takes it to the basket defended by Saint Anselm's Liv Robles during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Jess Knight, left, fouls Saint Anselm's Melanie Hoyt during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Mia Roy, of Bedford, drives to the basket as she's defended by Saint Anselm's Gabby Turco during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Julia Colby drives to the basket against Saint Anselm's McKenzy Ouellette during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
Saint Anselm's Gabby Turco takes a shot against SNHU's Emily Greenwood during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Evan Guillory shoots over Saint Anselm's Tyler Arbuckle during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Jordan Brathwaite collides with Saint Anselm's Owen McGlashan during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
Saint Anselm's Owen McGlashan defends a shot by SNHU's Evan Guillory during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Ethan Okwuosa lays it up and in during Wednesday night's NE10 game against Saint Anselm at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Matt Becht drives the baseline past Saint Anselm's Zac Taylor during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU's Matt Becht knocks down his fifth three pointer of the first half over Saint Anselm's Owen McGlashan during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
SNHU’s Evan Guillory is called for a charging foul after colliding with Saint Anselm’s Matt Relihan during Wednesday night’s NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
Saint Anselm's Tyler Arbuckle lays it up ahead of SNHU's Jackson Jordan during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
Saint Anselm's Miles Tention knocks down a shot over SNHU's Derrick Grant during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
Saint Anselm's Keith Robinson lays it up over SNHU's Matt Becht, center, and Derrick Grant during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
Saint Anselm's Miles Tention floats up a shot between SNHU's Matt Becht, left, and Derrick Grant during Wednesday night's NE10 game at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
The Saint Anselm College and Southern New Hampshire University basketball teams clashed on Wednesday night at SNHU’s Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester. The Hawks men, behind a game-high 24 points from Tyler Arbuckle, rallied in the second half to prevail 79-67. Earlier, Adriana Timberlake (19 points), Ariana Koivisto (15 points) and Jess Knight (15 points) led the SNHU women to a 71-63 victory.
Coming Sunday
Keith Dickson, at Saint Anselm, and Karen Pinkos, at SNHU, have seen more than a few local college basketball winters in New Hampshire. Staff reporter Roger Brown caught up with both veteran coaches and offers their insights as the 2022-23 season heads into the home stretch. In the New Hampshire Sunday News.