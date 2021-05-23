The Saint Anselm softball team won the NCAA Div. II East Region championship on Saturday to advance to the national tournament.
The Hawks (32-5) defeated Georgian Court, 4-0, in the if-necessary game to win the East Regional title, becoming one of eight regional champions to advance.
Saint Anselm will face West Chester, the Atlantic Regional champion, on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Denver.
Also advancing to the national tournament are Augustana, Grand Valley State, Valdosta State, North Georgia, West Texas A&M and Biola..
On Saturday, Georgian Court defeated Saint Anselm, 3-1, to force a deciding game for the regional title.
In the deciding game, McKenna Smith threw a five-hitter, striking out seven in the Hawks’ 4-0 win. Gracie O’Hara added two hits and an RBI for the Hawks. Saint Anselm scored three runs in the third inning to take control of the game.