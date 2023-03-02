Arbuckle
Buy Now

Saint Anselm’s Tyler Arbuckle lays it up ahead of SNHU’s Jackson Jordan during a game on Jan. 18. Arbuckle scored 25 points to help the Hawks past Bentley in the Northeast 10 Conference semifinals on Wednesday night.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

The Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team is back in a familiar spot: the Northeast 10 Conference tournament championship game.

Junior Matt Becker scored 32 points — 22 in the second half — as the Hawks rallied past Bentley 71-70 in a league semifinal at Stoutenburgh Gym in Goffstown on Wednesday night.