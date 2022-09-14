Willoughby

Saint Anselm College quarterback Drew Willoughby looks for an open receiver during the Hawks’ win last Saturday over American International. The Hawks, 2-0, visit Franklin Pierce on Saturday at 6 p.m.

 Jim Stankiewicz

IT TAKES only a short conversation with quarterback Drew Willoughby to realize he is a loyal guy.

Take his favorite NFL team, for example. Although he lives in Texas, Willoughby roots for the Indianapolis Colts. Why? Because the first organized football team he played on was also named the Colts.