IT TAKES only a short conversation with quarterback Drew Willoughby to realize he is a loyal guy.
Take his favorite NFL team, for example. Although he lives in Texas, Willoughby roots for the Indianapolis Colts. Why? Because the first organized football team he played on was also named the Colts.
“Just so happens there was a Colts in the NFL, so I decided when I was 6 years old that was my team,” Willoughby said.
His allegiance has not wavered since then.
Loyalty is one of the things that led Willoughby from Austin’s Westlake High School, which has one of the top high school football programs in Texas, to Saint Anselm College. He said Saint Anselm was the first school to offer him a scholarship and was also the school that was the most consistent in terms of staying in touch with him throughout the recruiting process.
“The story there is going into my senior year, so late junior year, Coach Softcheck (Saint Anselm offensive coordinator Jordan Softcheck) reached out to me on Twitter,” Willoughby said. “I always knew I wanted to try to play college football. He was one of the first coaches to reach out and he told me to go to the SMU camp in Dallas. Met him there. He and Coach Ferguson (Saint Anselm offensive line coach Price Ferguson) were both there. Coach Ferguson is from Houston. We hit it off, the stars aligned for me to come here and I’m here.
“I didn’t really know anything about New Hampshire, but I never wanted to stay in Texas when I went to college so I was pretty excited to check out a new area of the country that I had never been to before. I went skiing every year growing up, so I’ve been in the snow, but the biggest adjustment for me was living in it for more than a week.”
Saint Anselm coach Joe Adam said that during the recruiting process he liked everything about Willoughby, both on and off the field.
“We just felt it was a great fit,” he said. “Something I tell my coaching staff here when we recruit somebody … the one question I ask these guys is, ‘Do you want to be around him for 1,200 days? Because that’s pretty much what it’s going to be here. So if you don’t love him, then we’re not going to recruit him.’”
Adam added that he felt his program landed a special player when Willoughby committed. He wasn’t wrong.
Saint Anselm is off to a 2-0 start and Willoughby, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior, has been named the Northeast-10 Offensive Player of the Week following each win. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 246 yards and six touchdowns during Saturday’s 56-7 victory over American International. In 11 games at Saint Anselm, he has passed for 3,403 yards and 31 touchdowns.
The Hawks visit Franklin Pierce on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“We expect our quarterbacks to lead the entire division and country in passing — in completions and all kinds of statistical categories,” Adam said. “We hand them the keys to the Cadillac and they run the offense, so I think that opportunity was really intriguing to him in combination with the academic profile of this place.
“He’s mobile when he needs to be and he’s a great decision-maker. He thinks like a coach on the field.”
Willoughby was part of a three-quarterback rotation during his senior year at Westlake. The other QBs that year were Cade Klubnik and Kirkland Michaux. Klubnik is now at Clemson, and Michaux is playing at Illinois.
Willoughby lost his college freshman season to COVID, but was selected as the NE-10 Rookie of the Year following the 2021 season, when he completed 251 of 431 passes (58 percent) for 2,803 yards and 22 TDs.
He completed 30 of 42 pass attempts for 349 yards and three touchdowns in Saint Anselm’s season opener, a 28-10 victory over Millersville, and 10 receivers caught at least one pass during Saturday’s win against American International. He’s been intercepted once in Saint Anselm’s two games this season.
“I think I would describe myself as someone who makes good decisions,” Willoughby said. “If that requires me to move a little bit, I’ll move a little bit. If you look at my past games most people will probably say I’m a pocket passer. Thankful to have the O line that I have because I haven’t had to move a whole lot (this season). That’s been nice.”
“The targets are a product of what we do in our offense,” Adam added. “That’s balance, to be able to disperse to a number of different guys where defenses can’t just say, ‘Hey we have to stop this one guy.’ It’s hard to stop one guy let alone 10.”
Bates and Colby, both of which are Division III programs, are two of the other schools Willoughby strongly considered attending. Although he may have been able to walk-on at some Division I schools, he said playing Division I football wasn’t critical to him.
“Being a Division II school isn’t something that brought Saint Anselm’s stock down,” he said. “I was just looking for the place I thought I’d be happiest at and that I was the best fit for. I decided to go to the place I felt wanted me the most, and that was St. A’s.”