DURHAM — When Ricky Santos graduated from the University of New Hampshire, he wasn’t sure which direction his life was going to take him. He thought about becoming a high school athletic director and coaching at the high school level, but that changed when UNH football coach Sean McDonnell talked Santos into taking a coaching position on his staff.
“I was back in Bellingham (Mass.) teaching and I enjoyed it, I really did, but (McDonnell) sat me down and said, “Listen, I want you to take this opportunity and I think you’ll be really good at it,’” Santos explained. “I took a leap of faith and I came back with him.
“I’ve always identified myself as an athlete. I wanted to play professionally — that was my main goal. I was able to do that, but not play as long as I wanted and I kind of felt like my career ended up being a failure. (McDonnell) looked at me and saw I was off a little bit. He felt like if I got into this profession and I came with him and he was able to mentor me and show me the way a little bit, I would feel a little more fulfilled. It was the best decision I made in my life.”
It’s unlikely that McDonnell envisioned Santos succeeding him as UNH’s football coach — at least not back then — but that’s how things unfolded. McDonnell announced his retirement on Dec. 1 and Santos was introduced as UNH’s football coach during a press conference Tuesday.
“I think I would have been fulfilled doing that — coaching at the high school level and giving back there developing those young men and women as well, but for me this is a calling,” Santos said. “Coach opened up my eyes as to what this profession can do for me professionally and I’ve run with that. I needed it as much as he needed me to coach.”
Santos, who played quarterback at UNH from 2004 to 2007 — UNH was his only scholarship offer — spent the last three seasons as UNH’s associate head coach/quarterbacks coach. That included a six-month stretch in 2019 as the program’s interim head coach when McDonnell took a leave of absence to deal with bladder cancer.
Santos guided the Wildcats to a 6-5 record, including a 5-3 record in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Santos, a Bellingham, Mass., native, served as UNH’s wide receivers coach from 2013 to 2015. He worked as the QB coach/passing game coordinator at Columbia from 2016 to 2018 before returning to the UNH coaching staff.
“We brought (Santos) here to take over for Sean at some point,” UNH Athletic Director Marty Scarano said. “He embodies so much of what UNH football is. He will win. He’s been a proven winner his whole life.”
During his playing career, Santos compiled a 37-14 record and directed the Wildcats to four NCAA Division I-AA/FCS playoff appearances. He won the Walter Payton Award as the most outstanding offensive player in FCS football in 2006, when he threw for 3,125 yards and 29 touchdowns.
“Ricky brings a great amount of energy, leadership and the same winning attitude he had as a player to the way he coaches,” McDonnell said. “He has that new voice and fresh ideas that will help us recapture the success UNH football deserves. He may not be New Hampshire-born, but he is New Hampshire-bred, and I’m excited to see where he leads this football program.”
Santos played football professionally for five years. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2008 before playing in the Canadian Football League from 2009-12.
“I’m so humbled for this opportunity,” Santos said. “I need to lead and forge this program ahead with new perspective without compromising the foundation that (McDonnell) built. I look forward to all the doubters out there who think UNH has been down. We’re coming back and we’ll be better than ever.”
UNH FOOTBALL ALL-TIME HEAD COACHES
Rick Santos 2022-
Sean McDonnell 1999-2021
Bill Bowes 1972-1998
Jim Root 1968-1971
Joe Yukica 1966-1967
Andy Mooradian 1965
Chief Boston 1949-1964
Bill Glassford 1946-1948
Herbert Snow 1944
Charlie Justice 1942
George Sauer 1937-1941
William Cowell 1915-1936
T.D. Sheppard 1914
Tod Eberle 1912-1913
Ray B. Thomas 1910-1911
Willard Gildersleeve 1909
Charles Gill 1908
Edward Herr 1906-1907
G.B. Ward 1904
John Scannell 1902-1903