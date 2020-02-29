The New England College men’s basketball team won its first New England Collegiate Conference championship on Saturday thanks to Calvin Cheek.
The junior from Boston knocked down a step-back three from the right wing in the final seconds to complete the top-seeded Pilgrims’ comeback against No. 2 Mitchell College (12-15, 8-4) giving them a 92-90 win.
Cheek finished the game, which Mitchell led by as many as 16 with 10:04 remaining in the second half, with 16 points. NEC’s Jamal Allen led all scorers with 27 points while Izaiah Winston-Brooks chipped in 19 for the Pilgrims.
NEC (21-6, 10-2 NEC) advances to the men’s Division III NCAA Tournament and will find out its seeding in a selection show on Monday at 12:30 p.m.
The first round of the tournament begins Friday.
Women’s Basketball
New England College 84, Eastern Nazarene 81: A pair of late-game free throws from senior Haleigh Martin sealed No. 2 NEC’s win over No. 1 Eastern Nazarene on Saturday in Quincy, Mass., giving the Pilgrims their second-straight New England Collegiate Conference title.
NEC (21-6, 12-2 NECC) was led by Rene Hudson, who finished with 19 points. The Pilgrims also received 13 points from Daleia Boutwell.
Eastern Nazarene finishes its season 21-4 overall and 13-1 in NECC play while the Pilgrims advance to the Division III NCAA tournament.
The selection show for the women’s Division III NCAA Tournament will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m. NEC lost in the first round to Scranton last year.
Binghamton 66, UNH 64: Ashley Storey’s 25 points weren’t enough to get the Wildcats the win.
UNH (10-18, 7-9 America East) trailed by five with 3.3 seconds left when Storey hit a three following an inbound pass to cut the Binghamton lead to two. That was as close as the Wildcats got.
Hudson’s Amanda Torres chipped in 17 points, tying her career-high.
UNH will enter the America East Tournament as the No. 5 seed and will play Binghamton (21-8, 10-6 AE) in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Columbia 62, Dartmouth 50: Annie McKenna had 15 points to lead the Big Green Saturday.
Dartmouth (9-16, 3-9 Ivy League) was outscored in each of the first three quarters before besting Columbia (17-8, 8-4 Ivy League) 20-11 in the fourth.Dartmouth will be at Yale and at Brown for its last two regular season tilts.
Women’s Hockey
Norwich 10, Plymouth State 0: The seventh-seeded Panthers fell to No. 1 Norwich in the semifinal round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament on Saturday.
PSU (8-17-2, 5-9-2 NEHC) was outshot 61-14 while allowing Norwich, the No. 7 ranked team in all of Division III, to finish with eight goal scorers.
Amanda Conway and Sophie McGovern led the way with two apiece for the Cadets while Carley Sedlar paced the team with five assists.