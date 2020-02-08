Despite a 14-point performance from senior Ashley Storey, the University of New Hampshire women’s basketball team dropped a 52-50 decision to Stony Brook on the road Saturday.
Storey’s 14 points came on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and two free throws. Hudson’s Amanda Torres, a junior, finished with 11 points and had a team-high five assists.
Stony Brook raised its record to 23-1 overall and 11-0 in America East. UNH dropped to 7-15 overall and 4-6 in the conference.
Colby-Sawyer 81, Lasell 51: In New London, Sunapee’s Lexie Hamilton, a senior guard, propelled the Chargers (14-7, 4-4 GNAC) by collecting 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Hamilton moved into eighth place on the program’s career scoring list.
Assumption 72, SNHU 70 (OT): In Manchester, Karlee Ziliak came off the bench to score a team-high 24 points, but the Penmen were outscored 11-9 in overtime. Victoria Dean added 17 points for SNHU (12-11, 6-9 NE10).
Yale 67, Dartmouth 47: In Hanover, Yale built a nine-point lead through three quarters and outscored Dartmouth 20-9 in the fourth. Anna Luce (16) and Jimena Abejon (10) scored in double figures for the Big Green (7-12, 1-5 Ivy League).
Stonehill 66, Saint Anselm 63: In Easton, Mass., junior guard Payton Steinman led the Hawks with 25 points, nine rebounds (five offensive), two assists, four steals and a blocked shot in the loss. Senior, forward Shannon Ryan added 21 points and 21 rebounds for Saint Anselm (16-5, 13-3 NE10).
UMass-Dartmouth 62, Plymouth St. 44: In Plymouth, the Panthers trimmed a 21-point deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter before UMass-Dartmouth (12-9, 7-5 LEC) pulled away late. Senior Chenysse Hill led Plymouth State (4-17, 0-12 LEC) with 11 points.
NEC 65, Becker 50: In Worcester, Mass., Rene Hudson finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds to help New England College improve to 17-5 overall and 10-1 in the NECC.
Men’s basketball
Plymouth State 78, UMass-Dartmouth 76: In Plymouth, Manchester’s Jaylen LeRoy tossed in a game-high 23 points and had a steal in the game’s final seconds as the Panthers improved to 13-8 overall (8-4 LEC). Plymouth State had to battle back from a 39-23 deficit.
Saint Anselm 89, Stonehill 73: In Goffstown, the Hawks (14-8, 10-5 NE10) scored 47 points in the first half and breezed to victory. Guard Tyler Arbuckle led Saint Anselm with 24 points. Forward Chris Paul finished with 20.
SNHU 67, Assumption 65: In Manchester, Eamonn Joyce’s 22-point performance was the highlight for the Penmen (14-10, 7-8 NE10). Shawn Montague had 11 rebounds and four blocked shots for SNHU.
Colby-Sawyer 72, Lasell 68: In New London, Franklin’s Dana Bean led Colby-Sawyer (10-11, 4-3 GNAC) with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Lasell (8-13, 5-2 GNAC) allowed the game’s final four points in the last 30.5 seconds.
NEC 91, Dean 79: In Franklin, Mass., Calvin Cheek had a career-high 25 points to help New England College (15-6, 6-2 NECC) extend its winning streak to five games. Cheek also had seven rebounds and six steals.
Women’s hockey
Cornell 3, Dartmouth 0: In Hanover, junior Kayla Wormsbecher made a career-high 36 saves for the Big Green (5-17-3, 2-13-3 ECAC). Second-ranked Cornell scored twice in the final period.
UNH 2, Merrimack 2: In North Andover, Mass., Meghara McManus and Jada Christian scored for UNH, but the Wildcats (15-12-4, 11-10-3 HEA) allowed two power-play goals. McManus’ goal came during a UNH power play.
Sacred Heart 3, Saint Anselm 1: In Fairfield, Conn., Kaley Campbell provided the lone goal for the Hawks (13-12-3, 10-7-1 NEWHA), who trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Kelly Golini collected the assist on Campbell’s goal.
Plymouth State 1, UMass-Boston 1: In Boston, Caitlin Connor scored the only goal for the Panthers, who allowed the game-tying goal with 2:40 remaining in the third period. Olivia Petito made 50 saves for Plymouth State (6-13-2, 4-7-2).
Men’s hockey
Saint Michael’s 6, SNHU 2: In Hooksett, SNHU surrendered five goals in the second period and trailed 5-0 entering the final 20 minutes. George Thurston (power play) and Joe Fiorino scored for the Penmen (9-11, 7-6 NE10).
Hobart 3, NEC 2: In Geneva, N.Y., New England College received power-play goals from Hunter Hall and Carlos Fornaris, but Hobart scored the only goal in the final period. Anthony Pupplo recorded 34 saves for the Pilgrims (15-8-1, 11-6-0).