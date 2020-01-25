Trailing by a point with 4:05 remaining in regulation, Saint Anselm’s Peyton Steinman calmly sank eight free throws over the final stretch of the game to help the Hawks clinch a 75-70 win over Northeast-10 Conference foe LeMoyne on Saturday in Syracuse, N.Y.
Steinman finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Shannon Ryan’s 24 points moved her into fifth place on the Hawks’ all-time point scoring list (1,514). She also added 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Durham’s Sara Messler finished with 12 points and three assists.
Saint Anselm is 12-4 overall and 8-2 in NE10 play.
SNHU 74, Saint Rose 68: In Albany, N.Y., it was the usual suspects for SNHU (12-7, 5-6 NE10) in the Penmen’s win over the Golden Knights as Victoria Dean scored a game-high 24 points while Gyanna Russell double-doubled with 17 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.
SNHU trailed 56-48 with a little more than eight minutes remaining but a 17-5 run fueled by Russell, Dean and Molly Terry put them out in front 65-61.
Binghamton 63, UNH 53: In Durham, despite 14 points each from Amanda Torres of Hudson and Ashley Storey, the Wildcats didn’t receive enough production from the rest of their players to overcome a Binghamton team that finished 12-of-20 from beyond the arc.
UNH (6-13, 3-4 AEC) made just one of its six 3-point attempts in comparison and trailed by 15 by the end of the third quarter. The Wildcats outscored Binghamton 15-10 in the fourth to cut the final deficit to 10.
Rhode Island College 89, Plymouth State 39: In Providence, R.I., Melvin Village’s Elizabeth McLaughlin recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Panthers’ loss, while Manchester’s Alex Ricard had eight points.
A 21-2 RIC first-quarter run put PSU (3-13, 0-9 LEC) behind the eight ball.
Colby-Sawyer 72, Johnson & Wales 46: In New London, Lexie Hamilton (Sunapee) scored an efficient 25 points in the Chargers’ (12-5, 2-2 GNAC) win, shooting 50% (10-of-20) from the floor and 56% (5-of-9) from beyond the arc to go along with five assists.
Plainfield’s Joslin Wainwright contributed 16 points to the Chargers’ cause.
New England College 84, Dean College 50: In Henniker, NEC (14-4, 7-1 NECC) got its work done down low in scoring 56 of its points in the painted area. The Pilgrims also shared the ball well, dishing out 26 assists — one short of the program record — out of 37 made field goals.
UMass-Boston 65, Keene State 56: In Boston, Keene State’s (5-13, 4-5 LEC) Hailey Derosia was the lone bright spot with 20 points (9-of-17 shooting), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Adelphi 70, Franklin Pierce 47: In Rindge, Izzy Lipinski finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Ravens (8-10, 2-9 NE10). Sophia Holmes chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
Harvard 64, Dartmouth 49: In Boston, Dartmouth (7-8, 1-1 Ivy) received a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double from Paula Lenart, but her being the only Big Green to score in double figures really hurt Dartmouth when it came to the final result.
Men’s basketball
Le Moyne 108, Saint Anselm 88: In Syracuse, N.Y., leading 50-48 at halftime, Saint Anselm fell victim to a 22-6 Le Moyne run to begin the second half and was never able to regain control of the game.
The Hawks’ (10-8, 6-5 NE10) comeback attempt was turned away by another run later in the half, this time a 13-5 Dolphins advantage that helped Le Moyne grow its lead to 90-80 with five minutes, 17 seconds left.
Danny Evans led Saint Anselm with 22 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Miles Tention poured in 19 while Chris Paul finished with 16.
SNHU 92, Saint Rose 80: In Albany, N.Y., Eamonn Joyce scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a Penmen team that saw four players finish with double-digit scoring totals.
Michael Almonacy dropped 18 points, Jacari Sanders had 17 and Ryan Conroy finished with 10 on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from three.
SNHU (11-8, 4-7 NE10) led 44-34 at halftime and went ahead by as much as 23 when it led 72-49 with 12:47 remaining in the second half.
UNH 77, Binghamton 69: In Binghamton, N.Y.,, Josh Hopkins (23 points), Marque Maultsby (16), Sean Sutherlin (15) and Jayden Martinez (12) all scored in double figures for UNH (10-9, 3-3 AEC).
The Wildcats trailed 32-30 at halftime but outscored Binghamton 47-37 in the second half. UNH has won two straight for the first time since November.
Plymouth State 64, Rhode Island College 61: In Providence, R.I., Devin Cooper hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in the second half to push the Panthers to their 10th victory of the season.
PSU (10-7, 5-4 LEC) was led by Manchester’s Jaylen LeRoy, who finished with 18 points in 34 minutes. Cooper added 12 rebounds for the double-double.
Colby-Sawyer 71, Johnson & Wales 63: In New London, Franklin’s Dana Bean became the seventh player in Colby-Sawyer program history to reach the 1,500-point mark as his 18 points put him at 1,513.
The Chargers (7-9, 1-2 GNAC) also received 18 points from Patrick Coffey while Terrence Harvey Jr. contributed 13 points.
Franklin Pierce 95, Adelphi 61: In Rindge, Falu Seck scored a season-high 24 points to lead the Ravens past the Panthers, with seven of his eight buckets from beyond the arc.
FPU (12-6, 7-4 NE10) shot 52.5% from the field and 48.8% from three.
Nashua’s Ronnie Silva led Adelphi with 19 points.
UMass-Boston 74, Keene State 64: In Boston, James Anozie led all Keene State scorers with 16 points and was joined by DeVon Beasley (10) as the only players in double figures for the Owls (5-12, 4-5 LEC).
New England College 66, Becker 61: In Worcester, Mass., Jamal Allen scored a team-high 16 points for NEC (12-6, 4-2 NECC).
Women’s hockey
Saint Anselm 3, Brown 3: In Providence, R.I., though Brown outshot Saint Anselm 5-1 in overtime, the Hawks hung on for the tie to return home 13-9-3 overall.
After trailing 3-1 at the end of the second period, Madison Sprague and Marissa Agerter scored within the first seven minutes of the frame to tie it.
UNH 5, Holy Cross 2: In Worcester, Mass., Meghara McManus tallied her team-leading 13th and 14th goals to pace the Wildcats in their win of the Crusaders.
Rochester’s Taylor Wenczkowski also scored for UNH (13-11-2, 10-9-1 Hockey East), while Tamara Thierus and Grace Middleton added one apiece.
Plymouth State 5, Johnson & Wales 5: In Plymouth, the Panthers (3-13-1, 2-7-1 NEHC) settled for a tie after a scoreless overtime that PSU wouldn’t have reached without Georgia McLellan’s goal (assisted by Sydney Linnick) with 43 seconds remaining in regulation.
Alexis Fagan led the Panthers with two goals. Taylor Thomas, Siri Brett and Marykate Thompson each found the back of the net once.
Saint Michael’s 2, Franklin Pierce 1: In Winchendon, Mass., despite taking 41 shots as a team, Bridgette Prentiss’ look in the third period was the only one that trickled by Saint Michael’s goalie Vika Simons.
FPU is 16-7-0 overall and 9-4-0 against NEWHA opponents.
Norwich 6, New England College 0: In Henniker, Cianna Weir made 59 saves for NEC (2-16-1, 0-10-1).
Men’s hockey
UMass-Boston 4, New England College 1: In Boston, Connor Inger scored the lone goal for NEC (11-6-1, 8-4-0 NECC).